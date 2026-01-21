Retail Marketing Officer to Samsung
Digitalenta AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gotland
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are now helping Samsung Nordics to find a ambitious Retail Marketing Officer for an exciting full-time role in their Stockholm office!
Job scope and key deliverables:
Deliver best in class product visibility and communication in all retailer stores across the Nordics, to help position our brand and support sales both today and in the future.
On a day-to-day basis, the job will entail things such as:
Developing in-store communication such as POS & Displays together with agency.
Create store activations and brand building visuals.
Support Field trainers and KAM in stores during various key periods such as Black week.
Present findings, activities and reports to wider team & senior management.
Role Tasks:
Develop the Nordic retail communication strategy in alignment with Global & Nordic marketing strategy
Develop local communication and best practices based upon Global guidelines
Implement and maintain Samsung in-store communication with the objective of enhancing brand presence and increasing sell out.
Set the in-store Point of Sale strategy, and align strategy with sales and retailers
Create both brand building, product understanding and sales driving communication for promotions, product launches and always on positioning
Responsible for full life cycle of in-store material (digital and physical): design, production, installation, and maintenance.
Identify analysis needs based on available POS data, participate in analysis, and define conclusions and actions.
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
Main competence:
Organising and Executing: Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Analysing and Interpreting: Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Supporting and Co-operating: Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Interacting and Presenting: Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others. Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
Must have qualifications:
Minimum of 4 years of marketing project management, preferably within retail field or in-store communication
Confident and skilled at marketing project management with proven track record of delivering projects with multiple stakeholders, tight deadlines and with strong ROI
Proven track record of setting plans based on overall marketing strategy and presenting plans with both internal and external stakeholders
Experience in working with retail stores, with a good understanding of retail and shopper behavior during the shopping journey
Creative problem-solver with a natural drive to see solutions instead of problems
Preferred qualifications:
Strong experience in leading agencies: managing projects, budget and delivery
A bold and ambitious but humble marketer who thrives in a fast-paced, highly changeable environment without losing motivation or focus on the end-goal
Proven track record of identifying and applying consumer insights successfully to create a strong consumer experience
Confident experience in budget management and optimizing ROI of all projects
Required language skills:
Swedish and English
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7089593-1801250". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://karriar.digitalenta.se
Artillerigatan 6 (visa karta
)
114 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Jobbnummer
9697464