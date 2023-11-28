Retail Marketing Officer to Samsung
2023-11-28
We are currently looking for a Retail Marketing Officer to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity with a contract starting as soon as possible.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Samsung is one of the largest IT-companies in the world within consumer electronics, a digital leader with operations in many industries and countries. Everything they do is driven by a passion for excellence-and commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. For the past 70 years Samsung has set its sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands to steer the company toward long-term success.
About the role:
* Responsible for Nordic retail marketing for Samsung TV and AV products
* Responsible for aligning Nordic retail enhancement strategy with Global Retail Marketing strategy by implementing and maintaining Samsung store displays. Plan total in-store environment in close collaboration with Sales, Product Management and Marketing.
* With the objective of enhancing brand presence in stores and increasing sell out, the responsibility for display roll-outs, maintenance and quality control of Samsung Sweden 's installed base of store displays, across channels and customers.
* Responsible to follow up on retail marketing strategy and secure guidelines to be compliance within in the Nordics.
* You will report to Marketing Manager and be a part of the full AV Division. In the Marketing team you will work with others with different functions and responsibilities like media as well as retailer in-store and online experience. We are a high achieving and result oriented team with strong team spirit.
* You will also work in cross-functional teams and in very close collaboration with Nordic Sales Manager, Product trainers and Field force.
Main areas of responsibility:
* Responsible for Nordic retail marketing.
* Plan total in-store environment in close collaboration with Sales, Product Management and Marketing.
* Present plans and negotiate with external and internal stakeholders.
* Own and optimize retail marketing budget
* Follow up on in-store execution with field force and product trainers to make sure all efforts are aligned
* Project lead towards external agencies
Your profile:
Main competence:
* Organised. The ability to set up a clear plan for the entire project with milestones, final goals and a budget. Complete the entire project without leaving no loose ends. Handles stressful and unexpected situations in a constructive way.
* Convincing/Forceful. Strong initiator who takes ownership and drives her/his tasks forward
* Sociable. Strong collaborator who enjoys working with others but also can argue for her/his standpoint
* Prestige less. Adaptable with focus on win-win in solutions to reach the common goal.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
* Project leader with strong proven track record and experience from working with/in retail.
Most relevant previous work experience:
* Project leader for complex projects
* At least 3 years of retail experience
* Preferably experience from consumer electronics business
* Results & performance drive
* Structured with an ability to manage multiple priorities and short deadlines
Required language skills:
* Swedish, English. Both written and verbal.
Required travel days:
Trips within Stockholm area occurs on weekly basis, Nordic trips on quarterly basis
Interested:
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Ivona Batljan 072 070 28 86 Jobbnummer
8294424