Retail Marketing Manager to Samsung
Digitalenta AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-22
We are now helping Samsung Nordics' to find a driven Retail Marketing Manager for an exciting full-time position, based in their office in Stockholm (Kista).
About the role:
In this role, you'll be leading the retail marketing team and Samsungs in-store activities across the Nordics to make sure 1) we are visible where it matters 2) our presence in retailers stores are excellent & 3) our investments are optimized in the best way
Retail is one of Samsungs most important touch-points, where we meet our end-consumers. For us its very important to deliver an excellent in-store environment that represents our brand. If you are a person who loves retail, you will love to work with retail at Samsung. You will work with best-in-class products, great colleagues and be a crucial person in our daily operations!
The job scope includes:
Act as team lead for the retail marketing team and be responsible for daily operations.
Lead long-term plans & development with retail partners and Samsungs visibility instore.
Identify and lead consumer insights & analytics related projects such as Mystery shopping, master store list etc.
Responsible for retail marketing budget and investment negotiations, make sure we use budget in optimal way through the year.
Lead yearly strategy & budget planning. Lead cross-team projects related to in-store.
Some examples of tasks include:
Team lead for retail marketing team (2 people).
Main responsible for retail marketing budget investments.
Develop and lead Samsung retail strategy within retailers' stores (plans, negotiations, implementation).
In-charge of Consumer insights as well as analytics related tasks.
To be successful in this role, we believe you meet the following criteria:
Strong retail experience and knowledge from retail environment, preferably within different roles and preferably within consumer electronics. Natural leader who can motivate and support team. Fluent in Swedish & English.
Leading & Deciding - Forceful: Takes control and exercises leadership. Initiates action, gives direction.
Organising and Executing - Operational: Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Supporting and Co-operating - Enabling: Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Enterprising and Performing - Operational: Focuses on results and achieving personal work objectives. Works best when work is related closely to results and the impact of personal efforts is obvious. Shows an understanding of business, commerce and finance. Seeks opportunities for self development and career advancement.
About the assignment:
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.The assignment is full-time and ongoing, starting as soon as possible. Ersättning
