restaurant marketing assistant and restaurant waiter
Dream JK Sweden AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Svedala
2022-12-19
We are looking for a skilled and multilingual waiter or waitress to take orders and deliver food and beverages to our customers. We need you to help us to promote my restaurant's food and Chinese food culture to the Swedish people with your communication and customer service skills, and of course, your enthusiasm and knowledge on Chinese cuisine, so PLS read the requirements.
1. Costumer service experience: We are looking for experienced waiter or waitress who has work experience in Chinese restaurant. It will be better if you have experiences working or communicating with elderlies, for example 2 years work experience of social worker or elderly house, or at least bachelor degree in social work or social science.
2. Language skills: Swedish, fluent English (6.5 in IELTS test), and Mandarin (at least Level 2-B in Putonghua Proficiency Test). We need you to have good understanding of cuisines and food culture in Sichuan Province and Northeast China, and introduce our amazing food to foreign customers who are not familiar with.
3. Hands-on experience with cash register and telephone order system. We need you to have attentiveness and patience for customers, active listening and effective communication skills.
4. Data analysis skills: preferably you should have some experience with data analysis software like SPSS, since we continuously survey and evaluate how satisfied our customers are with our business.
5. Other skills: The restaurant is considering web selling Chinese Food and Contactless delivery service, so if you have driving skil (have Chinese or Swedish driving license) or have work experience with social media, especially Facebook, Instagram, Taobao, and WeChat, will be considered as a merit. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31
E-post: jason198963@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dream Jk Sweden AB
(org.nr 556928-8797)
Storgatan 20
233 31 SVEDALA
7271562