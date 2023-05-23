Restaurant manager for Burger King,Uppsala
2023-05-23
We are looking for you who have industry experience from restaurant food or retail. Experience of leadership from previous jobs or from sports. You must like to take responsibility and make decisions. Is result-oriented and likes to work towards high goals. Has a natural ability to lead and engage through job satisfaction and clear objectives Why should you choose us? We give you a lot of personal responsibility. With us, you get thorough and comprehensive leadership training. With us, there are good career opportunities, both within Burger King and also within our other brands. We offer flexible working hours. We offer exciting and varied work at a fast pace. About the job Burger King is one of the world's largest restaurant companies. For us, committed, motivated and pleasant employees are of course the key to our success. That is why we value our staff highly and offer a clear career ladder with continuing education and good development opportunities. Do you have previous experience in leading and engaging employees? Do you like to work towards clear goals and have a strong focus on results? For those who want to take the chance to become Restaurant Manager at one of our restaurants, an exciting assignment awaits. You are responsible for pretty much everything; operations, personnel, finance, local marketing, new hires and a thousand other big and small things. Restaurant manager involves a lot of responsibility but is a given opportunity for you who are talented and driven. If this sounds like an assignment for you, don't hesitate to send your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-22
