Restaurant Manager for 2024
2023-12-04
An exciting seasonal job is available at the Manor House with a hotel and golf course by the sea.
The position is available for you who would like to plan, lead and coordinate our restaurant operations at the Manor House and in the bistro by the golf course.
We are now looking for one person from April to October 2023. The work is per hour. Evening and weekend work occurs.
Our resort is characterized by a high level of service and a friendly welcome. We are looking for you who love guest service and to take care of guests. You should have an upbeat attitude, consistency, problem-solving skills, customer service savvy, proactive, innovative, be stress-resistant and know administrative work (eg. schedules, orders, menus).
Previous experience of having worked with hotels and restaurants is must. It is a advantage to be a golfer.
Accommodation is available at the resort in provate apartments of 33 m2. Geothermal heat and solar panels are used at the resort, which allows low costs.
Send your application and presentation letter with references by e-mail jobb@mauritzberg.se
and mark the application with "restaurant manager Autumn 2023".
Tell us briefly about yourself, where you do and what you have done before and why the job you are looking for suits you.
Mauritzberg is a beautifully situated four-star resort by the Baltic Sea and consists of a manor house from the 16th century, hotel (44 beds), chapel, golf course, restaurants, facilities for conferences & celebrations, villas and marina.http://permstade.se/360_slott/mauritzberg.htmlhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJn9nRPfMsw Så ansöker du
