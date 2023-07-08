Restaurant Manager Florentine
CIAO RAGAZZI!
Are you an dynamic and passionate person who is excited to join the next big thing in the Italian food scene in Stockholm? Are you ready to take the next step in your career together with an employer with high ambitions?
ABOUT US
Florentine is a vibrant up-scale trattoria opening in Södermalm in April 2023.
The restaurant is a brand-new exciting concept by the Urban Italian Group (UIG) who is the creator of the highly successful Basta Italian restaurants. UIG serves over 2000 guests per day and we are a family of 160 amazing people that keeps growing. We are a casual restaurant group who believes in young talented individuals, supporting them on their path of becoming future leaders within the hospitality industry. Our goal is to become the biggest Italian restaurant group in Scandinavia.
FLORENTINE 'S MISSION
To create and share the originality and glamourous ambiance of Italian trattorias among our guests in Scandinavia. Each restaurant lives and tells a unique story with the intention of becoming a second home for the people in the neighbourhood. We serve 100% homemade Italian food & drinks, crafted with passion and lots of love using ingredients of top quality that are bought from carefully selected artisan producers.
We are an ever-evolving team that wants to keep creating the best time of day for our customers. Core values that we live by at work: Joy, Respect, Focus, Authenticity, Passion.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a restaurant manager, you are responsible for running the business on a daily basis ensuring our KPIs regarding guests, staff and financial results are being followed at all times.
By constantly leading by example, you direct the team towards giving the type of high-quality service that Florentine is known for at a consistent level.
During service, you lead the team on the floor overviewing the work of our waiters and bartenders and assuring they have all the tools it needs to perform their work in the best possible way.
Through leading by example as well as a "costumer first" mentality, you assure that the team is always working towards our guest's satisfaction
WORK RESPONSIBILITIES
• Take a leading role in planning, organizing and managing the restaurant's operation on a daily basis
• Lead the restaurant towards the set guest satisfaction goals by coaching, inspiring and motivating the team towards guest-focused results.
• Optimize profitability and work towards the restaurant 's set financial results by delivering long- and short-term efficiency goals
• Perform administrative duties such as scheduling, stock ordering, inventory counting and other tasks when required by the restaurant manager
• Assure that both new recruits and permanent staff members are well trained and up to date on company developments and news
• Lead the recruitment process of new team members
• Play an active role in defining the calendar of activation for the venue as well as product development when required
• Deal with guests complains and staff issues promptly in accordance with our policies
• Assure the look and feel of the venue in terms of music level, lights, furniture and cleanliness is always kept to our standards
ABOUT YOU
You are a natural leader with a dynamic personality that enjoys a good challenge. You have a problem-solver mentality and a deep passion for service as well as food and drinks
In addition,
• You have 2 years' experience working in a similar position at a high standard restaurant and/or hotel
• Ambitious and interested in working in a high-pace environment with great standards
• Very high knowledge in food and drinks (sommelier degree is a plus)
• Out-going personality who has an easy way communicating with guests and always a smile on their face. Ability to charm and up-sell to guests.
• You are a structured person with good organisational skills who is comfortable working with computer and restaurant systems
• Ability to work unsupervised and high professional ethics
• Service is your passion and you have a genuine love for hospitality
• Able to communicate verbally in Swedish and English, additional languages is a plus
WHAT WE OFFER
• Continuous development and growth opportunities on both site and group level
• Salaries in line with the best in the market
• Attractive tips scheme
• Full-time contract
• Flexible schedule
• Employment discounts
• Referral scheme
• Team buildings
• Internal and international trips
Working hours will include evenings and weekends.
