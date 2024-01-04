Hello, Wasabi Sushi Bar is one of the popular Sushi Restaurang in Umeå. We do dinning, take away and home delivery. We are developing our own delivery system. So we are looking for a Restaurant Manager who is experienced with sushi and as well as maintaining home delievry via Foodora and wolt plus our own develpoed apps. If you are the one who we are looking for , please send your CV at matexpressweb@gmail.com Öppen för alla Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.