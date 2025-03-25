Restaurant Crew Memeber (waiter & cashier)
Lao Lao is a restaurant specializing in authentic Chinese cuisine.
The restaurant brings together the best flavors from various regions of China, with its signature dish being jianbing-a savory crepe filled with a choice of protein. Jianbing is a northern Chinese street food classic, now gaining popularity across China and beyond. Lao Lao is proud to introduce this beloved dish to Stockholm.
Location:
Hornsgatan 63, 118 49 Stockholm
Who we are looking for: Restaurant Crew Member
Responsibilities:
• handle customer payments via cash, card, or digital payment methods;
• ensure accurate transaction processing and maintain cash register records;
• serve food to customers, both at tables and from the kitchen;
• provide professional and friendly customer service at the register and tables;
• take customer orders and register them in the system;
• manage and process delivery orders through Foodora and Uber Eats;
• reconcile and close the cash register at the end of the shift.
Requirements:
• fluency in either English or Swedish;
• experience as a waiter or a cashier is preferred.
Your profile:
• ability to handle stress in a fast-paced environment;
• strong work ethic and willingness to learn;
• service-minded with a friendly and approachable attitude.
What the employer offers:
• part-time employment (approx. 20 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 11:00-15:00, from now until July);
• opportunity to increase hours up to 40 per week if available for evening shifts;
• season job with the potential for a permanent position.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
