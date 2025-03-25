Restaurant Crew Memeber (waiter & cashier)

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Kassapersonalsjobb / Stockholm
2025-03-25


Lao Lao is a restaurant specializing in authentic Chinese cuisine.

The restaurant brings together the best flavors from various regions of China, with its signature dish being jianbing-a savory crepe filled with a choice of protein. Jianbing is a northern Chinese street food classic, now gaining popularity across China and beyond. Lao Lao is proud to introduce this beloved dish to Stockholm.

Location:

Hornsgatan 63, 118 49 Stockholm

Who we are looking for: Restaurant Crew Member

Responsibilities:

• handle customer payments via cash, card, or digital payment methods;

• ensure accurate transaction processing and maintain cash register records;

• serve food to customers, both at tables and from the kitchen;

• provide professional and friendly customer service at the register and tables;

• take customer orders and register them in the system;

• manage and process delivery orders through Foodora and Uber Eats;

• reconcile and close the cash register at the end of the shift.

Requirements:

• fluency in either English or Swedish;

• experience as a waiter or a cashier is preferred.

Your profile:

• ability to handle stress in a fast-paced environment;

• strong work ethic and willingness to learn;

• service-minded with a friendly and approachable attitude.

What the employer offers:

• part-time employment (approx. 20 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 11:00-15:00, from now until July);

• opportunity to increase hours up to 40 per week if available for evening shifts;

• season job with the potential for a permanent position.

Important:

This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-08
Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9243978

