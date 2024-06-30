Restaurant/Bar Team Member & Escape Room Game Master
About Us:
Here at Fox in a Box Stockholm we provide exciting escape room experiences, together with casual dining. Above our escape rooms, you will find a cozy bar, Hop & Vine, where visitors can enjoy food, drinks, and a wide selection of board games!
We are looking for a fun new colleague to join our Hop & Vine team, with a friendly upbeat attitude and a passion for food and drinks.
Responsibilities:
Prepare and serve high-quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in accordance with company standards
Using a POS to accurately process orders and payments
Engage with customers, providing recommendations, detailed information about our menu and informing them about current promotions
Maintaining a clean and organized bar/kitchen area
Monitor and replenish stock levels as necessary to ensure uninterrupted service
Complete basic food preparations to a uniform standard as well as serving food and snacks to customers
Clear tables, wipe surfaces, and operate the dishwasher to uphold cleanliness standards
Greet customers in a friendly and upbeat manner
Assist in the daily opening-up and/or closing-down of the site.
Requirements:
Excellent customer service skills
Strong multitasking abilities
Attention to detail for accurately following recipes and checklists
Ability to adapt to changing situations and remain composed under pressure
No less than 2 years experience in a bar, restaurant, or cafe
Must be available to work flexible hours, with a focus on evenings and weekends/red days
English language skills
Merits:
Swedish language skills
A passion for baking
Benefits:
Flexible scheduling
Opportunities for advancement and professional development
Fun and dynamic work environment in an international company
Discounts on food, beverages, and escape room experiences
Contract Type:
Behovsanställning: the hours for this position are determined on an as-needed basis. This is best suited as a fun and flexible extra job to compliment your main work or education.
If you're enthusiastic about providing exceptional customer service and thrive in a fast-paced setting, we'd love to hear from you. Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter in English to hr@foxinabox.se
, outlining your relevant experience and why you're interested in joining our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14
E-post: hr@foxinabox.se Arbetsgivare Fox in a box Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559039-0521)
Sveavägen 14 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fox in a Box Stockholm AB Jobbnummer
8777394