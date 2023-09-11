Restaurant and Bar leader
Job Title: Waiter/Waitress
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Company: Art of Spices
About Us:
Art of Spices is a vibrant and authentic Indian restaurant and bar located in the heart of Malmö, Sweden. We take pride in offering our guests a memorable dining experience with a rich blend of Indian flavors and a warm and welcoming ambiance.
Position Overview:
We are seeking a skilled and enthusiastic Waiter/Waitress to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate should have a passion for delivering exceptional customer service and a deep understanding of Indian cuisine. Proficiency in English, Hindi, and Swedish is required to communicate effectively with our diverse clientele.
Responsibilities:
Greet and welcome guests in a friendly and professional manner.
Present menus and provide detailed information about dishes and beverages.
Take food and drink orders accurately and relay them to the kitchen and bar staff.
Serve food and drinks promptly and efficiently.
Ensure guests have an enjoyable dining experience by attending to their needs throughout their meal.
Check on guests regularly to address any additional requests or concerns.
Clear tables and maintain a clean and tidy dining area.
Process payments and issue receipts accurately.
Collaborate with kitchen and bar staff to ensure smooth service.
Adhere to all health and safety guidelines and restaurant policies.
Upsell additional items and specials to increase revenue.
Handle guest complaints or issues professionally and seek assistance from management when necessary.
Qualifications:
Previous experience as a waiter/waitress in a restaurant or bar is preferred.
Proficiency in English, Hindi, and Swedish is essential for effective communication.
Knowledge of Indian cuisine and familiarity with the menu is a plus.
Exceptional customer service skills with a friendly and welcoming demeanor.
Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment.
Strong attention to detail and a team player mentality.
Basic math and cash handling skills.
Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed.
Driving license is preferred
Knowledge about Cocktails and Mocktails is necessary
Benefits:
Competitive hourly wage and tips.
Employee meal discounts.
Opportunities for growth and advancement within the restaurant.
A friendly and supportive team environment.
Ongoing training and development.
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about delivering exceptional service and have the required skills and qualifications, we invite you to apply for this position. Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience and language proficiency to [Your Contact Email]. In your cover letter, be sure to mention your availability and why you're interested in working at Art of Spices
Art of Spices is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage candidates from all backgrounds and experiences to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-11
Email only
E-post: artofspicesmalmo@gmail.com Omfattning
