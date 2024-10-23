Restaurangchef
PK Foods AB / Kockjobb / Umeå Visa alla kockjobb i Umeå
2024-10-23
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PK Foods AB i Umeå
About Us:
We are a well-established restaurant looking for an experienced and passionate Restaurant Manager to join our team. we need someone to help us maintain and enhance our reputation.
Responsibilities:
Oversee daily restaurant operations, ensuring high standards of service and customer satisfaction.
Manage staff schedules, training, and performance evaluations.
Maintain inventory, order supplies, and ensure quality control in food preparation and presentation.
Ensure compliance with health and safety regulations.
Handle customer inquiries, complaints, and ensure an overall positive experience.
Collaborate with the kitchen staff to optimize service and menu offerings.
Monitor financial performance, control costs, and meet sales targets.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a Restaurant Manager or in a similar role.
Strong leadership and organizational skills.
Ability to manage a diverse team and handle multiple tasks efficiently.
Excellent communication and customer service skills.
Knowledge of restaurant management software is a plus.
Fluency in Swedish and English (preferred, but not mandatory if English proficiency is strong). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10
E-post: info@thelittleindian.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PK Foods AB
(org.nr 559020-7006) Arbetsplats
The Little Indian Restaurang&Catring Jobbnummer
8974070