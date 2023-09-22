Restaurangbiträdet
2023-09-22
Are you our new restaurant assistant
We are looking for a restaurant assistant for our restaurant and you will be part of a dedicated and professional team where we work with passion to serve delicious food to our customers The right candidate must possess the following abilities.
What we are looking for:
1. You have at least 2 years of experience in and preferably resturant field have experience working in a professional kitchen.
2. You must have the ability to manage stress.
3. You are a team player who enjoys being with colleagues around you.
4. Be ready to serve guests with a smile.
5. an interest in food making and understanding that food quality is an important part of the guest's experience.
6. You must communicate in English.
What we can offer you:
1. Excellent working environment.
2. Competitive market-based salary.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22
E-post: greenindia@hotmail.se Omfattning
