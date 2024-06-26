Restaurang- och receptionsvärd
Brändö konferens och fritidsby AB / Servitörsjobb / Luleå
2024-06-26
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
Visa alla jobb hos Brändö konferens och fritidsby AB i Luleå
We need more staff for the upcoming winter season 2024/2025. In our team of experienced local staff we need a few more team-mates. From mid November until Early April. Possibly extendable for summer season 2025 or longer.
Situated outside Luleå by the coast of Arctic Sweden we offer high quality accommodation, well made local food and genuine activities. Our guests come from all over Europe but also Sweden.
Our most important trademark at Brändön Lodge and Pine Bay Lodge is hospitality and making our guests feel comfortable and safe. A home away from home!
We are looking for chefs, outdoor guides and also restaurant- and cleaning staff. Experience and references from former employers needed.
We value your positive and ambitious personality and your never ending energy and eagerness to make the guest feel good and enjoy their holiday. You are a true team player!
Send your application/CV and questions for more info to us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-26
E-post: goran.widen@brandokonferens.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brändö Konferens och Fritidsby AB
(org.nr 556573-0537) Arbetsplats
Brändö konferens och fritidsby AB Kontakt
Göran Widén goran.widen@brandokonferens.se +46706677900 Jobbnummer
8770695