Resource Planner
2023-06-07
We are searching for a Resource Planner to join the Customer Service Operations team of an international company in Lund. Start ASAP, one year contract to begin with.
The work will include:
Execute resource planning and scheduling of the Field Force, MRKs and solution kits for a defined area with consistent application, full transparency for all involved stakeholders.
Together with Resource Planning Leader, participate in the analysis of short- and mid-term capacity constraints and coordinate capacity adjustment actions through own regional resources.
Drive operational planning, forecasting and effective implementation of mandatory solution kits, defined by D&T and Issue Resolution for the market areas.
Participate in deploying visual management and KPIs for planning & scheduling.
Collaborate with NGSO OFSP team. Installed based equipment master data updates accordingly with mandatory & solutions kits deployment to enable automated extension / batch updates of master data.
Participate in the share & learn, continuous improvement activities and implementation of best practices related to planning and scheduling.
To fit for this role we believe you have a beckground within administration or logistics. You need to be a dynamic yet a organised person, with a quick-to-act mentality. Some travelling is required.
Required skills:
Experience within Technical Service or relevant planning, logistics or customer service positions.
IT literate, MS Office knowledge with SAP R3 as advantage.
Good level of analytical problem-solving methodology, and good understanding of service business, service products and customers' needs.
Excellent negotiation skills to motivate and influence people at all levels.
Logical, methodical thinking, ability to follow standard processes
Proactivity, commitment to troubleshooting system problems
Ability to handle high workloads in an efficient manner.
Soft skills:
Excellent communication skills
Team player
Self-driven and independent
Fluent in English - written and spoken
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP and the contract period is one year to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
