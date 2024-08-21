Resource Coordinator, Construction and commissioning
2024-08-21
The Resource Coordinator is part of a multinational team with global responsibility for all HVDC new projects. The current team has 23 Project Commissioning and Construction Managers located in different countries. Responsibility for HVDC's construction and commissioning activities. The role of Project Resource Coordinator supports the business in ensuring the right people are deployed on projects at the right time and that they are compliant with relevant legal, financial, and immigration-related requirements.
Your responsibility
Responsible to schedule site staffing review for international HVDC C&C projects.
Lead and check chair project startup staffing review meetings.
Inform team on SCM, country HR, and global mobility of upcoming staffing requirements.
Responsible for the tender and site staffing reviews, capturing details of site staffing requirements, including named individuals, countries of origin and current visa status.
Liaise with global mobility and external suppliers to get mobility advice specific to the proposed sites and overseas staffing requirements.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in business administration or social science.
Proven experience in international resource planning or relocation activities.
Proven intercultural skills.
Sound interpersonal skills.
Fluency in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply no later than 8th of September! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Patrik Allmark, patrik.allmark@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Patrik Allmark, patrik.allmark@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
