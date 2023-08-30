Resident Engineer
Robert Bosch AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Robert Bosch AB i Göteborg
, Lund
, Norrköping
, Katrineholm
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
At ETAS, subsidiary company of Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference!
Job Description
We are looking for a Resident Engineer for operational support and maintenance at our customer location. Facing a vast variety of customer requests, you answer questions regarding our products and support customers to use them effectively. Working together with an international team of engineers, you will conduct analyses and work together to develop and propose solutions for customers.
Your Tasks:
Take care of customer requests and answer product-related questions
Analyze reported issues, e.g. by recreating customer environments and reproducing them, debugging the software and developing fixes when necessary
Support product demonstrations, execution of pilot projects and evaluations with our customers
Work together with the Product Development team helping to understand customer requirements
Teach customers and colleagues how to use and integrate our software
Help to enhance and maintain our internal and external knowledge base
Qualifications
B.Sc. in Computer Science, Engineering Technology or similar
Solid experience in embedded SW engineering (AUTOSAR experience would be a distinct advantage).
At least 3 years of extensive knowledge of measurement and calibration tools, preferably INCA.
Awareness for automotive quality requirements (e.g., MISRA C, HIS) and process frameworks (e.g., aASPICE, ISO26262).
Familiarity with ETAS Tools - INCA/MDA, EHandbook, INCAFlow, ASCMO, as well as AVL Puma , Delphi VISU.
Willingness to learn and work in an agile environment. Team player attitude within a diverse and multicultural environment
Strong motivation, customer orientation and communication skills.
Fluent in English. Swedish language skills are a plus.
Committed and willing to travel
Additional Information
Your future job offers you:
Fantastic view across Gothenburg from our brand new office in Citygate, the tallest office building in the Nordics. Flexible work time and work place options, medical services, employee discounts, catering facilities, collective bargaining agreement (MAF), wellness contribution, access to local public transportation, car- and bike parking, and room for creativity.
Welcome with your application, including CV and cover letter.
Note: To be considered for this position you must have current legal authorization to live and work in Sweden.
Diversity is our strength! At Bosch and ETAS we look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Robert Bosch AB
(org.nr 556047-1194)
Fabrikstorget 1 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8070482