Reservations Agent Assistant
2024-12-02
We need an exceptional and passionate Reservations Agent to join our Reservations team in Stockholm, where you will be working with both Groups & Individual reservations.
This is a part time position, of 50 % employment level. If you are an inspiring and good communicator, a people person through and through and have a genuine desire to be part of something big, then your journey should start here. Help us to create an unforgettable experience. Be a part of Europe's fastest moving, ground-breaking, lifestyle & hospitality brand. Join Generator, be yourself.
WHO ARE WE
Generator is on a journey. Appropriate, given that we're an accommodation brand. The journey began in London, swung through a heap of European capitals on its way to dominating the world. No biggie. Fast Company named us one of the top 50 most innovative global companies. We, of course, agree. And now this top 50 most innovative global company (did we mention that?) wants a pretty awesome Reservations Agent for Generator Stockholm.
Our spaces are safe and seriously social, in the proudest part of the beating heart of the cities we love. Cultural action, creative pulse and an outstanding way to waste some of the finite time the universe has given you - that's what Generator offers. Holds true for staff and visitors equally, and while chic design is always the backdrop, every Generator in every destination reflects the unique beat of that city's heart.
BEING YOURSELF is the key to bringing the Generator story and brand to life.
ABOUT GENERATOR STOCKHOLM
Generator Stockholm not only highlights the rich cultural history, unique social fabric, and a strong sense of design and patterning, but brings together said creative design with inspired art, great food, drink, and on-trend music and events to create a Stockholm hot spot. Reflecting the city's vibrant and eclectic culture - you'll experience all that Stockholm has to offer at its best, all by staying here.
NUTS AND BOLTS OF THE JOB
• Be responsible for managing Reservation enquiries for both Groups and Individual travellers
• Respond to e-mail and telephone enquiries in a positive and personalised manner ensuring the best customer service at all times
• Work in partnership with your reservations team colleagues to manage a portfolio of accounts that generate revenue for Generator
• Assist with the management of allocations, free sale and overbookings for the property
• Undertake all daily reservations checks to verify bookings, take payments, check deposits and validate prepayments
• Follow up on no-shows and cancellations to ensure all charges are collected and bed availability is updated
• Build long term, commercially beneficial relationships with your customers
• Understand and follow company and reservations specific practices
• Familiarise yourself with daily rates, special offers, and other information that has been communicated to ensure consistency within the team
• Promote and up-sell Generator Hostel facilities, beds and other revenue generating services as effectively as possible at every opportunity
• Communicate effectively and appropriately with all the other departments within Generator
• Be part of the guest journey to ensure that we create a truly unique Generator experience
Naturally this is not intended as an exhaustive list of duties. Other duties as may be reasonably required will form part of this job description.
WHAT'S IN YOUR DNA
• Be an excellent communicator
• Be highly commercial
• Be creative, innovative and a digitally smart
• Demonstrate a passion for delivering excellent customer service
• Have a genuine interest and enthusiasm for what you do
• Have ability to build effective working relationships at all levels with diverse groups of colleagues in a way that appears natural and effortless
• You must be eligible to work in the EU to be considered for this role
YOUR ROCK STAR EXPERIENCE
• Have previous hotel reservations experience (2 years minimum)
• Experienced in working within a fast moving and dynamic Reservations environment
• Familiar with reservations for Groups, Online Travel Agencies, Wholesale and Individual bookings
• Commercially savvy to spot business opportunities and in-house upselling
• Knowledgeable of local market, the accommodation market, the specific selling points with the area
• Proficient in Microsoft Office products and Reservation Channels (online booking sites)
• Fluent in Swedish is a demand, as well as English.
• Familiar with PMS systems, SIHOT PMS would be an advantage
OUR GLOBAL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
• Birthday holiday in addition to your yearly holiday allocation
• Employee Bounty Program providing opportunities to earn up to EUR1,000 for new hire referrals with no cap on number of referrals made
• Company contribution towards gym membership fees for all eligible employees
• Ideas Award - Quarterly award to double gross basic salary for 1 month to employee with most valuable suggestion/feedback
• 2 free nights' accommodation across any hostels (subject to availability)
• Reduced room rates for staff as well as friends and family members (we operate in 15 locations across Europe & US so your next holiday is sorted)
• Social events and celebrations calendar
• Various employee recognition schemes
• Online learning tools
SO YOU THINK THIS MIGHT BE YOU?
That's cool. Send us your application in Swedish. If you've got questions call us, or check www.staygenerator.com
or our social media pages:www.facebook.com/stayGENERATOR/www.instagram.com/staygenerator/
Join Us and help us achieve our Vision! Så ansöker du
