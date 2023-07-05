Researchers to TreeToTextile, Mölndal
2023-07-05
Welcome onboard to an exciting journey developing BETTER FIBERS TO ALL. The purpose of the company TreeToTextile is to develop and industrialize a new innovative man-made cellulosic fiber technology that will provide textile fibers with good sustainability performance at an attractive cost-level -a gamechanger for the textile industry. We have a novel technology - using renewable forest raw material and regenerating the cellulose into a textile fiber.
We are a growing company now building up a new team within R&D and are looking for Researchers. Join our great team in the effort of continue developing more sustainable fibers for the global textile market!
This is a full-time permanent position located at the new R&D Center of TreeToTextile in GoCo Health Innovation City in Mölndal, close to Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
As a Researcher, you:
Are responsible for planning and performing the laboratory work (pulping, dissolution, wet-spinning, and analysis) at the R&D Center
Collaborate with the Senior Specialists to forward the R&D projects
Contribute to an internal cross-functional team
Coordinate lab and pilot operation for ongoing development projects
Ensure maintenance and calibration plans of our lab are followed
Your Profile
PhD in chemistry/organic chemistry, chemical engineering, polymeric materials, physics, or related fields
You have proven experience in any of the R&D areas: Pulp and spin-dope, wet-spinning, Fiber and Pulp development
You have experience in R&D work and enjoy working at the laboratory to contribute to the development within many areas
It is a benefit if you have knowledge about textile fibers, wet-spinning of cellulosic fibers, regenerated fiber properties, cellulose chemistry and production processes
As a person, you:
Are a problem solver: ability to take initiative to address issues and proactively find solutions
A team player: Strong collaboration skills to work effectively both with regional and global peers in a matrix organization
Are purpose-driven
Have a structured and transparent mindset
Good interpersonal skills - able to work in a multifunctional team environment
Good communication skills in English- written and oral
You are passionate about sustainability aspects both in your work and private life
Want to know more?
We are collaborating with QRIOS Life Science & Engineering regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Helen Farman at helen.farman@qrios.se
or call +46 720 70 85 68 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
The selection is ongoing, so be sure to send in your application today! We are continuously reviewing incoming applications and the process might close earlier.
About the company
Tree to TextileTM is a Swedish-based game changer within the textile fiber industry with an important mission to develop Better fibers to all. Supported by our strong owners H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group, Stora Enso and LSCS Invest, we develop and commercialize a new innovative cellulose-based fiber-technology, to provide a versatile fiber with a low environmental impact at a low production cost. www.treetotextile.com
#LI-HF1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999) Arbetsplats
TreeToTextile Jobbnummer
7942179