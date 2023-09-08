Researcher With Focus On Test Method Development In Battery Recycling Seel
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to work in the field of batteries and contribute to the establishment of sustainable and competitive value chains for electromobility and batteries? Do you want the opportunity to conduct advanced testing at newly built test facilities with state-of-the-art equipment? We are expanding at SEEL and strengthening our research department with several positions related to applied research, focusing on method development, measurement technology, and data analysis for battery and electric powertrain characterization!
About us
SEEL, Swedish Electric Transport Laboratory, is a collaboration between Chalmers and RISE for research and development in electromobility.
SEEL is currently starting the operation of three new test facilities in Gothenburg, Nykvarn, and Borås. The aim of SEEL is to improve efficient knowledge development and cooperation to accelerate the evolution of electrified transports. SEEL will also contribute to establishing a sustainable and competitive battery value chain in Sweden and Europe.
The automotive and aerospace industry, the maritime sector, and developers of relevant technology will have the opportunity to test prototypes and products at independent test facilities. Researchers from academia and research institutes will also have access to advanced research infrastructure. Additionally, SEEL is collaborating with companies from Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Poland, and Germany in an important project of common European interest for batteries, IPCEI Batteries.
You can learn more about SEEL here: https://www.ri.se/sv/seel
About the role
You will be working with SEEL's partners in the European collaboration project IPCEI Batteries regarding repurposing, recycling, and refining of batteries. Method development for tests concerning physical and chemical characteristics of used batteries regarding to transportation, storage and mechanical treatment is an area you will delve into and develop expertise in. You will also work on method development to understand the condition of batteries throughout their entire lifecycle and methods to ensure the quality of a remanufactured battery for safe use by customers and industry. The position also involves measurement technology and data analysis of measurement results.
Another significant aspect of the job is to work on research assignments from industrial clients and collaborate with other researchers at universities and institutes, including responsibility for creating new projects and writing applications. You will represent SEEL and ensure that we establish good collaborations, dialogue, and results; for example, by promoting SEEL at conferences and networking events. The placement is in Säve, Gothenburg, with weekly trips to Borås and occasional trips to the EU. You will report to SEEL's Research Director.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with a Ph.D., which is a requirement for the position. You are fluent in spoken and written English, and if you also have language skills in Swedish, it is a merit. In this role, you will drive collaborations with European partners and independently attend meetings with our partners within IPCEI Batteries, representing SEEL. To do this effectively, we believe you are communicative, skilled at building relationships, curious, and meticulous in your work. You have a good understanding of customer needs, are adaptable, and can work smoothly in new circumstances. As a researcher, it's also important that you handle measurement equipment and data well. Experience from the industry is a merit.
Are we a good match?
Research at SEEL will be challenging. You will share this with dedicated colleagues in a dynamic environment that offers opportunities for growth and development. At SEEL, the goal is for you to both enjoy your daily work and succeed in your career as a researcher, while also contributing to a sustainable future and competitive industry. Welcome to the future of electromobility.
Welcome with your application!
For more information about the position, please contact SEEL's Research Director, Martin Gustavsson, at +46 10 228 44 21. The deadline for applications is October 10, 2023, and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. A security clearance may be required for the position.
Our union representatives are Lazaros Tsantaridis, Sveriges Ingenjörer (SACO), at 010-228 41 22, and Bertil Svensson, Unionen, at 010-516 53 56. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/460". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874) Arbetsplats
Rise Ab, Säkerhet Och Transport, Fordon Och Automatisering, Seel Kontakt
Martin Gustavsson +46102284421 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8096055