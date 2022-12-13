Researcher position in biophysical chemistry
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2022-12-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Project description
This project is embedded in the European Union H2020 Future Emerging Technologies (FET) program. It is aimed at the fabrication and characterization of next generation bionic devices, involving catalytically active surfactants that self-assemble as interfacial monolayers to form.
Electronic devices of the future must be based on sustainable, environmentally friendly solutions. To that end, the EU-funded PROGENY project aims to design advanced, functional protonic materials to be used in revolutionary biomimetic devices and sensors branded as proto-opto-electro-mechanical systems (POEMS). The novelty design exploits natural, efficient and intrinsically sustainable biological systems, bringing a fundamental breakthrough in device and sensor innovation. PROGENY aims to deliver and demonstrate the first bionic device with gated electron-proton hybrid transistors that can host living cells.
The project is aimed at the fabrication, preparation and characterization of miniaturized devices for integration of surfactant membranes into proto-opto-electromechanical hybrid systems, using 2D and 3D micro/nanofluidic technology. The project is focused on the design and fabrication of instrumentation and components for the generation and integration of surfactant molecular membranes into novel bionic devices, including interactions with biological cells.
Information about the division
The secret life of molecules is the main theme of our research and teaching in the Division of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. We are studying how small and large molecules can be produced, their interaction with each other in materials or in living cells, their use in the development of pharmaceuticals and how they can capture and convert energy. The results of our fundamental research facilitates applications in areas ranging from energy and materials to nanotechnology and medicine.
Major responsibilities
Preparation of 2D/3D micro- and nanofluidic devices for the generation, characterization and application of surfactant films, as well as measurement of optical, mechanical and electronic properties of the devices and structures. The work requires interaction with, and possibly research visits in, several European academic and commercial laboratories.
Qualifications
• Completed PhD or equivalent degree in physics, physical chemistry or materials science
• Practical knowledge of thin soft matter/polymer thin film fabrication and handling
• Solid experience in cleanroom fabrication procedures, particularly thin film farication and characterization
• Experience with microfluidic device fabrication is of advantage
• Working programming knowledge (Matlab, Phython or similar).
To be succesful you need to be independent, self-motivated, ambitious, and willing to travel/interact with research partners. As Chalmers is a highly international workplace, an advanced level of English in reading, writing and speaking is required.
Contract terms
This position is a full-time temporary employment for a maximum of 360 days.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20220678 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 26 December, 2022
For questions, please contact:
Aldo Jesorka, professor
phone: +46 31 772 6112
mail: aldo@chalmers.se
Jerker Mårtensson, professor
phone +46 31 772 30 71
mail: jerker@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598), http://www.chalmers.se Jobbnummer
7254306