Researcher New Product Development
2022-12-22
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
We are now recruiting for a Researcher New Product Development to join our Gloves R&D team.
Looking for an inspirational environment to take your next step?
In this Researcher New Product Development position you will gather and use customer needs and voices to identify the product development roadmap and projects. You will lead the identification of projects within the strategic targets and support technical deliverables within identified product development projects in order to meet customer needs and growth goals.
The Gloves business area at Mölnlycke helps hands perform at their best so clinicians can perform at their best. You will be working within product development, operational planning and people collaboration and being a subject matter expert in gloves customers, customer research, and market landscape. In addition, you will implement user research voice of customer to deeply understand customer needs and identify targeted development and partner with internal and external sources to develop enabling capabilities and technologies. You will also leverage deep knowledge of IP, customers and competitive landscape to identify solutions.
This position will give you the opportunity to travel globally now and then and to have a flexible schedule due to working across multiple time zones.
Key Accountabilities:
Identify and connect customer needs to product solutions through generating new ideas and refining concepts to build the product roadmap. Expertise in glove customer environment and needs.
Key contributor in the development of product and project roadmap for innovation and new products.
Initiatate and analyze research to develop the right solutions.
Plan and execute VOC and customer feedback in the early concept phases. Support projects leads with customer feedback at identified milestones in the development projects.
Expertise in glove IP enviornment to identify opportunities, ensure manufacturability and deliverability of products. Support project leads to secure necessary IP for own products.
Identication and dissemination of glove landscape information - competitors, technoglogies, and customer.
Identify and develop new and improvements to product development and landscape tools, processes, and ways of working.
Support project leads with technical research deliverables throughout the development projects based on project needs.
Identify sources for secondary research, compile information, analyse data and make decisions or recommendations based on findings to support roadmap and development projects projects.
Plan and formulate all aspects of assigned product development roadmapping activities such as objectives, purpose of projects, application cost of projects, equipment and resources needed.
Follow project planning processes and procedures. Provide updates on project status, timeline, and resourcing. Identify and mitigate project risks and challenges.
Provide budgetary estimates and manage projects according to committed budgeting decisions.
Co-operation with R&D and cross-functional partners to develop solutions, disseminate information, and deliver project scope.
Engage and manage stakeholders, aligning on research scope and roadmap strategic direction. Conduct routine updates.
Capabilities, Qualifications & Experience:
Bachelor's degree preferably in Engineering or technical field. Masters or PhD preferred.
Advanced certifications in Product Development or Market Research will be an added advantage
Preferable 5+ years of overall experience in product development
Preferable 3+ years of overall experience in medical device
Experience with a variety of innovation practices including voice of customer, front end innovation, ideation and design
Preferrable to have experience conducting landscape analysis and research.
Preferrable to have experience of supporting cross functional projects in an international - multicultural environment.
Core competencies:
Market research and early innovation tools and techniques
Ability to create actionable projects from high level goals
Experience identifying, compiling and analysing secondary research data.
Communication skills with internal or external stakeholders at different levels of business.
Analytical Skills to support decision-making based on supporting evidence.
Strong Organizational Skills to execute and manage project deliverables.
Knowledge of Global Regulatory Requirements and standards related to medical devices.
Independent and critical thinking.
Teamwork in a global cross-cultural environment
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,400 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
