Researcher in vaccine development
2024-03-05
The School of Sciences and Technology is looking for a researcher in vaccine development for a fixed-term appointment of five months with the possibility of extending the position.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Chemistry.
Background
Global epidemics of infectious diseases have often successfully been controlled and even eradicated by the development of vaccines distributed through effective vaccination programs. Microorganisms causing infectious diseases are constantly emerging and re-emerging which highlights the need to develop new and improved vaccines.
Developvaccines@oru, is an on-going research project that focuses on the exploration of immunization via mucosal membranes (airways and gastrointestinal tract), and the development of novel vaccines that are easy to administer. The current position is primarily placed within the subproject "Production" and you will be involved in the work developing suitable production methods for prototype vaccine candidates and tolerogens, chiefly in plant hosts. You will also work in close collaboration with the researchers in the other two subprojects ("Composition and formulation" and "Vaccination and evaluation").
The project is transdisciplinary and includes personnel from two research environments ("The inflammatory response and infection susceptibility centre" (iRiSC) at the School of Medical Sciences and "Örebro Life Science Centre" (OLSC) at the School of Science and Technology). It also includes business partners in the Life Science/Pharmaceutical industry in addition to other academic partners.
More information about Örebro University can be found at www.oru.se/english.
Duties and responsibilities
The applicant will be involved in genetic engineering (e.g. synthetic gene development, PCR and molecular cloning) for developing protein antigen production platforms, primarily in plants. Plant transformation/transfection using different expression systems, optimization of protein production, evaluation of results and keeping and caring of the experimental plants is also included in the tasks of the successful applicant. Techniques involve for instance Agrobacterium-mediated gene transfer, protein purification using the ÄKTA system, and protein analysis using Western blotting and other techniques. The project will be conducted in close collaboration with the other researchers and industrial partners within the project.
Qualifications
Eligible for the appointment as researcher are applicants holding a doctoral degree in plant biochemistry, plant molecular biology, plant biotechnology, or molecular farming.
Assessment criteria
General assessment criteria include good interpersonal skills and an ability to cooperate, as well as the ability and suitability otherwise required to perform the duties well. Particular importance shall be attached to the qualities enabling the candidate to contribute to the future development of both research and education. A demonstrated ability and desire to pursue an academic career is also of importance.
Preferably, you have experience with vaccine development and have skills using molecular cell biological, biochemical and immunological techniques, including Agrobacterium-based gene transfer in plants. Also, you need to be able to single-handedly keep and care for plants such as Arabidopsis and tobacco. Previous research activities within plant biotechnology, molecular farming, protein production and purification, and mucosal immunology is of special interest. Since the project will be conducted in close collaborations with industrial partners and other researchers, a cooperative mindset is of utmost importance. The applicant should also be highly organized, be able to meet deadlines, have a clear sense of responsibility, and be goal oriented. The applicant shall also be fluent in oral and written English and proficient in scientific writing.
Information
This is a full-time position for a fixed term of five months. The salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information, please contact Professor Åke Strid, e-mail; ake.strid@oru.se
, Magnus Johansson (Phone +46-73 704 84 85); e-mail: developvaccines@oru.se
, or Head of Natural Science Ingrid Ericson Jogsten, e-mail: Ingrid.ericson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of the research in the field of vaccine development and Örebro University.
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience and contact details of at least three references
• An account of research qualifications
• Publication list
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian or Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is March 19, 2024. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
