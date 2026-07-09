Researcher in thermal genetics of zebrafish
Göteborgs Universitet (GU) / Naturvetarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla naturvetarjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-09
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The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
At the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences (BioEnv) we have teaching and research activities that stretch from the alpine ecosystem, through forests, cultivated land and streams, all the way into the marine environment. In these environments we study different levels of biological organisation from genes, individuals and populations to communities and ecosystems. We work within ecology, evolution, physiology, systematics, and combinations of these fields in order to understand the impact of natural and anthropogenic changes of the environment.
The department is placed at two different localities: in the building Natrium located on Medicinareberget in Gothenburg and Kristineberg Center in Fiskebäckskil. The current position is placed at Natrium.
We offer
The University of Gothenburg is a state authority, which means special benefits, more holidays and a great pension. We also offer flexible time contracts to balance private and work life. You can read more about our employment benefits https://www.gu.se/jobba-hos-oss/formaner-och-forsakringar-vid-goteborgs-universitet.
Duties
This project will focus on the genetics underlying thermal tolerance and performance in zebrafish.
It will also investigate the thermal tolerance of warm-adapted zebrafish larvae.
The project may involve collaborations with, and travel to, other universities
The project will be lab based, working on established zebrafish lines that already exist in the Jutfelt lab
This employment includes testing thermal performance and tolerance of zebrafish, leading zebrafish reproduction including artificial selection, analysing data, and writing articles.
Techniques used within the project include thermal tolerance assays, early life stage work, cell lines, GMO zebrafish.
Shorter periods may also be spent travelling to other universities.
Qualifications
To be eligible for employment as a researcher, the applicant must have a PhD exam in a relevant subject (Animal physiology, fish ecophysiology) as outlined in the advertisement. The exam must be finished before closing date for this announcement.
Required qualifications for the employment:
The position requires a PhD in fish thermal physiology. The candidate must be proficient in scientific writing, ideally demonstrated through several first author peer-reviewed articles.
Desirable qualifications for the employment:
Experience with the zebrafish model system is beneficial, ideally with previous experience in zebrafish genetics and genetic manipulation. Previous work on early life stages is also considered a positive.
We are looking for a candidate who enjoys teamwork and contributes to a positive social work environment. The candidate should also be able to work and problem solve independently. The position includes collaborations with other groups. It is therefore important that you are reliable, flexible and enjoy collaborating with others. Excellent communication skills, written and spoken, in English are necessary since we work in an international environment.
Employment
This is a fixed-term employment position for 11 months, extent 100%, placed at the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, building Natrium. Starting date is September 15 or upon agreement.
Contact information for the post
For further information please contact:
Fredrik Jutfelt, Professor
Phone: 0766 184848
Email: fredrik.jutfelt@bioenv.gu.se
Webpage: https://www.gu.se/en/research/jutfelt-fish-ecophysiology-lab
Åsa Arrhenius, Head of Department
Phone: +46 31 786 26 25
Email: asa.arrhenius@bioenv.gu.se
If you have any questions about the employment process, please contact HR at the Department of Biological and Environmental Science, hr@bioenv.gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/en/work-at-the-university-of-gothenburg/how-to-apply-for-a-position#collective-agreement-and-union-representatives
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should be written in English and must include:
A cover letter with the applicant's justification for the application, i.e., that describes how the applicant meets the selection criteria
A list of qualifications (CV)
Certificate of PhD exam and other educations of relevance
Complete list of publications, including submitted and preprinted manuscripts
Employments certificates and other documents deemed important by the applicant
The top ranked candidates will be selected for an interview, which might be held in English and could also be performed digitally.
Applications must be received by: 2026-07-31
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations. Salaries are set individually at the University. In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed. In connection to this recruitment, we have already decided which recruitment channels we should use. We therefore decline further contact with vendors, recruitment and staffing companies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153), https://www.gu.se/
413 05 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Göteborgs Universitet (GU) Jobbnummer
9998186