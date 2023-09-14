Researcher in Sustainable Agri-Food Systems
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Skogsjobb / Lomma Visa alla skogsjobb i Lomma
2023-09-14
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Lomma
, Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Work Science, Business Economics and Environmental Psychology
The Department of People and Society is a research and teaching environment focusing on business management, environmental psychology, and advisory services, with the aim of creating sustainable business environments, living environments and work environments in rural and urban areas.
The department - specifically the subject group Business Management - is now looking for a part-time (30%) researcher in Sustainable Agri-Food Systems, to work in the project described below.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
The "Sustainable Agri-Food Systems Intelligence - Science-Policy Interface" (SASI-SPI) project
The project is running for 5 years with the overall objective to contribute to the economic, social, and environmental sustainability of aquatic and agrifood systems in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. The project is led by professor Kostas Karantininis at the Department of People & Society, SLU, and implemented through the Agrinatura network, a European alliance on agricultural knowledge for development. The project is complemented by SASi, coordinated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Together, the two initiatives will work in close collaboration to deliver to the DG INTPA at the EU Commission.
SASi-SPi features four main work streams (WS1-4).
WS1. Provides fast-track intelligence within 72 hours upon request - as policy briefs, approximately twice per month. Coordinated by CIRAD, France.
WS2. Develops intelligence on four cross-cutting themes and establishes Science-Policy Labs to test and implement policy recommendations. Coordinated by Professor Rodomiro Ortiz, Department of Plant Breeding, SLU, Sweden.
WS3. Works with country studies in close collaboration with the FAO and European Commission and local stakeholders. Coordinated by CIRAD, France.
WS4. Provides project communication and capacity building among stakeholders through participatory methods that facilitate dialogue and ensure every voice is heard. Coordinated by iCRA.
Duties:
The work duties include research activities related to the Sustainable Agri-Food Systems Intelligence - Science-Policy Interface (SASi-SPi) project. The candidate is expected to lead the development of a conceptual framework for sustainable food systems transformation and will also contribute to activities on the cross-cutting themes and Science Policy Labs under work stream 2. Opportunities to work across multiple work streams are anticipated as part of the role, including contributing fast-track intelligence under work stream 1, as well as country studies in work stream 3 as these activities develop.
Qualifications:
The following are required qualifications:
• PhD degree or a foreign degree equivalent to a doctorate within a subject area relevant for this position.
• A background in one or more of the following scientific areas:
• Agri-Food Systems
• Epidemiology and Population Health
• Human Geography (social & economic)
• Public health nutrition
• Policy research (Agri-food/public health)
• Excellent written and oral English communication skills
• Documented experience publishing in high-quality peer reviewed journals
• Effective inter- and intrapersonal communication skills
• Demonstrated experience of working in an inter-disciplinary team environment
• An ability to work independently.
The following are considered desirable attributes:
• Demonstrated experience in the development and publication of conceptual frameworks for agri-food systems related research
• Demonstrated experience in interdisciplinary food systems research
• Research experience in low and middle-income countries, particularly in one or more of the following regions: Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.
Emphasis will be given to personal suitability.
Place of work:
Alnarp
Form of employment:
Fixed term employment of 12 months.
Extent:
30%
Starting date:
As soon as possible, according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-09-28, please use the button below.
Required documentation for the application:
• Application letter describing your motivation for applying for the position and your research interests, addressing the required and desired qualifications in relation to your skills and academic profile (one page).
• CV and publication list.
• Two recommended references.
• Qualifications: PhD diploma/certificate, and any other degrees.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Fixed salary. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Mats Gyllin, Deputy head of department for education name.surname@slu.se +4640-41 55 37 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Jobbnummer
8112658