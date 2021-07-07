Researcher in soil physics and agricultural water management - Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet - Geologjobb i Uppsala
Researcher in soil physics and agricultural water management
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Geologjobb / Uppsala
2021-07-07
The Department of Soil & Environment is a leading center for soil science, nationally and internationally. We conduct research, environmental monitoring & assessment and higher education for sustainable soil management in agricultural, forest and urban environments. Outcomes are aligned to and contribute towards national and international strategies on food security, national environmental objectives and climate reporting as well as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The majority of the department's activities are located in the Soil-Water-Environment center at the SLU Ultuna campus in Uppsala with one research group situated in Skara.
This is a strategic researcher position to strengthen research capacity in soil physics, agro-hydrology and agricultural water management incl. addressing soil water functions, and natural and artificial drainage in cultivated and urban soils and landscapes. We welcome a new colleague to join the team as we expand, in response to growing demand for knowledge on soil and water management to meet societal environmental needs, and address climatic change.
Duties:
This is a research position with duties to contribute to teaching and supervision at BSc, MSc and PhD level.
The duties will include
Develop high-quality national and international research related to soil physics, agricultural water management and agro-hydrology
Lead and contribute to grant applications for research and innovation
Support the build-up of a national soil physics data base
Contribute to quality assurance and the strategic direction of the Soil Physics Laboratory https://www.slu.se/en/departments/soil-environment/laboratories/the-soil-physics-laboratory2/
Support inclusion of soil physical and agricultural water management aspects into long-term field experiment activities and protocols
Contribute to teaching and supervision in BSc and MSc courses, develop new modules in soil physics teaching
Communicate with partners in research (practitioners, farmers extension and policy) on research activities related to soil physics and agricultural water management
Qualifications:
Required qualifications:
PhD in soil science or related subject (e.g., environmental engineering, geosciences geography, natural resource management) with strong emphasis on soil physics, agro-hydrology and agricultural water management
Minimum 3 years research experience in subject area after PhD dissertation
Teaching experience in Higher Education
Advantage/merits:
Understanding of agricultural soils and water management, and agricultural systems in the boreal-temperate climate zones
Interest and experience from Higher Education teaching and learning in soil physics, agricultural water management and (agro)hydrology
Experience as supervisor/co-supervisor of staff or post-graduate students in a research environment
Evidence of contribution and/or lead role in research proposal development and securing research funding
Example(s) on sharing and communication of science-into-use for other academics, practitioners, policy or society at large
Experience in big data/knowledge management and quality assurance, (geo-) statistics, GIS-applications related to soil physics and agricultural water management
Personal skills and competencies
Demonstrated capacity to work in a team
Solution-oriented
Mentoring, supervisory and leadership capacity
Fluent oral and written skills in English is required. If you are a non-Swedish speaker, we expect you to make an effort in learning Swedish soon after you start your position.
Drivers licence is required.
Place of work:
Uppsala, Sweden
Swedish employment conditions encourages work-family balance with parental leave, paid annual holiday and subsidised child care.
Form of employment:
Temporary employment, 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
01 November 2021 or according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 29 August 2021, use the button below.
Application should include:
Complete CV with full publication records, and description of any relevant information related to requirements and merits listed above
Three personal references
Letter of application expressing candidate relevance and potential contributions
Process of recruitment
Applications will be evaluated against listed required and merit requirements. A selection of candidates will be invited for interviews by Recruitment Committe early September 2021
Academic union representatives:
https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) develops the understanding and sustainable use and management of biological natural resources. The university ranks well internationally within its subject areas. SLU is a research-intensive university that also offers unique degree programmes in for example rural development and natural resource management, environmental economics, animal science and landscape architecture.
SLU has just over 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and a turnover of SEK 3 billion. The university has invested heavily in a modern, attractive environment on its campuses in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala.
www.slu.se
SLU is an equal opportunity employer.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Temporary employment, 24 months Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-29
Företag
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
Jobbnummer
5851258
