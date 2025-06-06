Researcher in Rehabilitation Medicine
Högskolan i Borås / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Borås Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Borås
2025-06-06
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Högskolan i Borås i Borås
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
The University of Borås offers more than just a job - here, you can have an influence and change things. Your well-being and work-life balance are important to us. That's why we offer generous conditions and benefits such as flexible working hours, generous holiday leave, parent-friendly conditions, and research time for teaching staff. Our academic career paths provide opportunities for development and advancement. If you wish, there are also opportunities for international collaboration, studies, and internships abroad. Our central location in the city of Borås, Sweden provides proximity to everything you need as well as good commuting connections.
Work tasks
The role involves working collaboratively with the project team to take responsibility for the planning, ethics application and conduction of a pilot study in home settings. This includes the recruitment of study participants, qualitative and quantitative data collection as well as the reporting and publication of results. The work will be done in close collaboration between academia and industry.
Qualifications
For employment, the following is required:
• doctorate in rehabilitation medicine
• experience from clinical research and development work with special focus on neuromuscular rehabilitation
• experience of working as a physiotherapist
• knowledge and understanding of the rehabilitation process related to motor disabilities and stroke
• experience in clinical multidisciplinary research and development work in close collaboration with academia, industry, patients or patient representatives.
In addition, you need to have clear communication skills, a good command of spoken and written English, and good interpersonal skills. You also need to be able to work independently and take responsibility for your tasks.
Employment
Special fixed-term contract for 6 months at 100%. Start: 15 August 2025 or as agreed upon. Location: Borås, Sweden. Registration number: PA2025/111
How to apply
Please submit your complete application including registration number and attachments via our recruitment system by 18 June.
Guide for how to apply in our recruitment system and which attachments to attach
The University of Borås encourages applications from people with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives as this enriches and strengthens our operations. The University of Borås strives for even gender distribution among employees and values diversity.
Want to know more?
The University of Borås is a governmental authority, which means that you receive particular benefits, generous holiday leave, and a favourable occupational pension.
Benefits for employees
Work at UB
Contact those below if you would like to know more about your new job:
Claes Lennartsson, recruiting manager.
The union representative for Saco-S is Anders Jonsson, who can be reached via the university's switchboard via +46 (0)33-435 40 00. The union representative for OFR/S can be reached via stvidhb@hb.se
. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Högskolan i Borås
(org.nr 202100-3138), http://www.hb.se/ Jobbnummer
9377568