Researcher in Musicology with a focus on Music, Power and Inequities
2023-10-11
We are looking for a researcher in Musicology for a fixed term position of 3 months at the School of Music, Theatre and Art.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Musicology.
Background
Musicology at Örebro University consists of musicological, sociological and pedagogical research and aims to describe and explain musical engagement and music learning, as well as the use of music, artistic creation, and music education in society. Here, questions about music as a cultural and social phenomenon are addressed, as well as the function of music within and outside educational institutions, and the significance of music for people. Central areas of concern include identity construction, attitudes and values in relation to music, and how media, cultural, and transcultural conditions interact with music habits, musical experiences, and perceptions of music. The research is connected to humanities and social scientific research on people's perceptions of the world, and musicological theory with a particular focus on cultural and philosophical perspectives serves as a common foundation.
The current position is affiliated with the ACCLAIM (Aesthetics, Culture and Media) research group as part of the Music and Human Beings research environment. The aim of the position is to contribute to the development of the research theme Music, Power and Inequities.
Duties and responsibilities
The researcher's responsibilities will include but will not be limited to the following:
• to help develop research funding applications around the Music, Power and Inequities research project
• to teach on postgraduate and doctoral courses
• to contribute to the development of the Music and Human Beings research environment at Örebro University
• to work to develop international networks around the theme of Music, Power and Inequities
Qualifications
Those qualified for the appointment as a researcher are applicants who have obtained a doctoral degree or have a degree from abroad deemed to correspond to a doctoral degree.
Assessment criteria
A general basis for assessment is that the applicant is able to demonstrate the personal qualities required to successfully perform the duties and responsibilities at hand; that they are able to cooperate with other members of staff; and contribute to the development of university operations.
Successful candidates will be judged on their ability to contribute to the development of research projects around the theme of music, power and inequities. Candidates must also demonstrate a proven track record of publication and research projects around this theme as well as a proven track record of research collaboration on research projects. These will be vital in the overall assessment of the candidate's suitability for the position.
Candidates should have
• a research doctorate in sociology or a related discipline
• experience of carrying out research in relation to music or the performing arts
• experience of research on issues of sexual harassment and discrimination
Successful candidates must also demonstrate a proven track record of teaching on the subject of music and social inequalities/inequities, as well as social inequalities and power dynamics in relation to higher education specifically. These will be important in the overall assessment of the candidate's suitability for the position.
The candidate must be fluent in English and have a proven track record of international research collaboration and cooperation as well as established international networks.
Information
This is a fixed-term full-time position for 3 months. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information about the position, contact Sam de Boise (Head of Research) +46 019 302334, email: sam.deboise@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Account of [research/artistic] qualifications and experience
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is october 25, 2023. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
