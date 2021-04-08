Researcher in Microbial Ecology - Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet - Biologjobb i Uppsala

Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Biologjobb / Uppsala2021-04-08Forest Mycology and Plant PathologyA researcher position in Microbial Ecology is available at the Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology, part of Uppsala BioCenter and the Faculty of Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. At the Department, we undertake fundamental and applied research focused on interactions involving plants, pathogenic, symbiotic and saprotrophic fungi and other microorganisms and their roles in natural and managed systems. The department has a modern and well-equipped molecular and biochemical laboratory. The position will be part of the Soil Microbiology group focusing on understanding the role of various microorganism groups in soil nitrogen and carbon cycling and the effects on ecosystem level processes.In Sweden, land-use has changed dramatically and generally led to a loss of biodiversity in agroecosystems over historic time scales. This is linked to decreasing area of ancient semi-natural grassland and to a general intensification of cropping systems. Grasslands with long continuity are biodiversity hotspots aboveground, but whether belowground biodiversity shows the same patterns and has the same conservational needs as plants is unknown. Further, how carbon and nutrient dynamics change over management gradients is unknown, which hampers our ability to set management targets that support the multitude of services mediated by belowground communities. We are recruiting a colleague for a study of 31 old grasslands and adjacent arable fields with the aim to understand how soil fungal biodiversity relates to biodiversity of vegetation and earthworms, to soil carbon and nutrient dynamics and to historical and current management.Duties:The work will involve collection and handling of soil samples from 31 old grasslands and adjacent arable fields close to Uppsala. The holder of this position will analyse total fungal and arbuscular mycorrhizal fungal communities in the soil samples based on sequencing of molecular markers, combined with bioinformatic analyses. Fungal and bacterial biomass and the abundance of functional genes involved in nitrogen transformations will be assessed by quantitative PCR. The data will be analysed by multivariate statistics together with data on management history, landscape characteristics and the biodiversity of plants and earthworms, collected by other members of the project group. The work will involve development of methods for sequencing and quantification of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi. We expect you to participate in development of the project and planning of the studies, independently coordinate the practical work and analyses and to write scientific publications in collaboration with the project group.Qualifications:The applicant should hold a PhD degree in biology, ecology or similar. The applicant should have documented knowledge and experience within microbial ecology, ecosystem ecology or conservation biology. Knowledge and previous experience of scientific work with mycology, soil processes, high-throughput sequencing, microbial community analysis, molecular method development and biostatistics will count as merits. The working language is English and excellent written and spoken communication in English is a requirement. We are looking for a highly motivated, flexible, open-minded and team-oriented candidate, who will contribute positively to the development of the research environment, and who has shown good abilities for independent scientific work.Place of work:UppsalaForm of employment:Temporary employment for 15 months, with possibility for extension.Extent:100%Starting date:By agreementApplication:We welcome your application submitted via the link below before 2021-04-21.Specific documents attached: CV including a list of publications, PhD degree certificate, a description of past research (max 2 pages), current research interests and areas of research you want to develop further within this position (max 1 page) and contact details (name, relation to candidate, e-mail address and telephone number) of two reference persons familiar with your earlier scientific work.2021-04-08The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) develops the understanding and sustainable use and management of biological natural resources. 