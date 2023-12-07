Researcher in Mathematics
2023-12-07
We conduct research and education in physics, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, mathematics, industrial design engineering and didactics in mathematics and science education. We offer unique and world-leading research within the FSCN Research Centre and Sports Tech Research Centre.
Job description
As a researcher at Mid Sweden University you will be expected to contribute to the assigned research group.
The successful candidate will conduct research together with the assigned research group.
Requirement
To be eligible for employment as a researcher, your qualifications must match the set of requirements described in https://www.miun.se/anstallningsordning.
The post requires that the successful candidate is an experienced researcher within the field of singularity theory.
Assessment Criteria
The successful candidate needs to be very familiar with complex singularities, Milnor fibration, monodromy of singularities, Milnor number, deformations of singularities and Whitney equisingularity.
Personal Qualities
We will want you to be goal and result oriented, to have good cooperative skills, but also be able to work independently and take own initiatives.
Other Assessment Criteria
Good skills in spoken as well as written English are essential.
Employment process
Processing of the appointment will be carried out in accordance with Mid Sweden University's Employment Procedures.
Terms of employment
The position is a full-time special fixed-term employment starting on 01-07-2024 or as agreed/but not beyond 31-12-2024.
Place of employment: Sundsvall
Information
For more detailed information contact Deputy Head of Department, Andreas Lind, mailto:andreas.lind@miun.se
, +46 10 142 8421 or Professor Egmont Porten, mailto:egmont.porten@miun.se
, +46 10 142 8401.
Application
Application documents must be submitted in English or Swedish.
The application should include a curriculum vitae, a description of your scientific skills, including certified degree certificates with grades obtained in scientific degrees. A complete list of publications should also be included with up to ten of the top publications relevant to this position highlighted and presented in more detail.
Please submit your application through our online recruitment system no later than January 2, 2024.
Mid Sweden University has two campuses; in Sundsvall and in Östersund, both located close to students, colleagues and the surrounding society. At the same time, it is located conveniently close to the sea, forests and mountains, which provides a great quality of life. Here, new knowledge is created by means of internationally successful research and education that contribute to the development of our society. This way, we actively contribute to a sustainable future and a better world.
Welcome to a university where people meet, get inspired and think in new ways.
