Researcher in Market for Electric Power Systems
2024-07-04
Are you driven by research and curious about electric power and the Swedish energy system? Are you analytical, inquisitive, and enjoy meeting new people? Then we have the position for you!
About Us
At the Electric Power Systems unit, our project portfolio consists of research and innovation projects that combine technical perspectives - how electric power systems should be built, managed, and operated - and economic perspectives, including the development of the electricity market, regulation, and policy issues.
In addition to our research projects, we also handle various customer assignments. Our projects range from short-term to multi-year engagements, often in collaboration with colleagues from other units within RISE as well as external national or international partners.
Our team comprises 16 researchers, engineers and project managers who enjoy collaborating. We represent nine different nationalities, and our projects extend both within and outside Sweden's borders. Half of the team is based in Gothenburg and the other half in Stockholm. The location for this position is in Gothenburg. We currently follow a hybrid work model, where most employees choose to split their working time between the office and home workspace.
About the Electric Power System
The electric power system plays a central role in the transformation of the Swedish energy system. A key factor driving this is the electrification of the industrial and transport sectors. RISE contributes to this development with analyses and solutions through creating and executing research, innovation, and development projects in collaboration with companies, universities, colleges, institutes, and the public sector.
About the Role
We are now looking for a researcher for our market portfolio who wants to help strengthen RISE's ability to create and drive projects in areas that address the challenges of the electric power system and electricity market. We offer a wide range of tasks, including problem-solving, method development, simulation and modeling, analysis, project management, writing applications, and delivering presentations and results in one of the most important transition areas of our time. The role provides opportunities to delve into new areas, to develop new project ideas and collaborations towards improving both the long-term and short-term electricity market to enable green energy transition.
Who Are You?
To be successful in this role, you have a PhD or will soon defend your dissertation. We expect you to have experience and feel confident in the electricity market area. You have a good understanding of future societal challenges and various stakeholders, as well as the needs for research and innovation that exist now and in the future regarding the electric power system.
It is an advantage if you have experience in any of the following:
- Market modeling, simulation, and analysis, for example, intraday market, flow-based calculation - balancing markets and so on.
- Experience with electricity trading, data management, sector coupling
- Experience with regulation of the electricity market and electricity networks
- Experience with Python
As a person, you are analytical, creative, and open to new challenges. Being able to independently carry out tasks and projects comes naturally to you. The work will involve a variety of contacts with external project partners and customers, so it is important that you are outgoing and enjoy working in a customer-oriented manner.
Welcome with Your Application!
For more information, please contact the recruiting manager Maria Edvall, Head of Electric Power Systems Unit, at maria.edvall@ri.se
. The last application date is July 17, 2024. Selection and interviews will be conducted continuously during and after the application period.
