Researcher in forest operations focusing on vehicle-ground interactions
2025-02-20
Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology
How can we improve the trafficability of forestry machines while minimizing their negative impacts on the soil and reducing energy consumption? We are looking for someone to develop both technology and logistics based on the varying characteristics of the ground. The research focus is forest operations with an emphasis on the interaction between vehicles and the ground, both in the terrain and on forest road networks. You will be part of a team of forest operations researchers, but will work independently and lead the research development in this field at the department.
About the position
The position as a researcher at SLU is a senior position where you are expected to lead development in the field through high-impact scientific publishing and securing external financing. The main task of the position is to conduct research and teaching within the field of Forest Operations with a focus on vehicle-ground interaction. The focus covers a wide range of, methods, logistics and technology for both forest machines and timber trucks. The work involves fieldwork, data collection, and analysis of large datasets. You will work closely with other researchers in the division of Forest Operations as well as in a network of external partners, but you will independently lead and advance the work within the research area. This means you will actively work to secure external funding while advancing the scientific work.
Your profile
The position is intended for a researcher who has worked for at least a couple of years in a relevant focus after obtaining a PhD. You have a PhD with a relevant focus in fields such as forest management, logistics, or similar. Good proficiency in both spoken and written English is a requirement and a driver's license for passenger cars valid in Sweden and driving experience is needed.
The following qualifications will be considered for selection:
• Teaching and supervision experience
• Experience with fieldwork
• Proficiency in the Swedish language
• Applied soil science
• Documented knowledge and experience in machine-ground interactions, operational forestry, and forest industrial raw material supply are highly meritorious
Special emphasis will be placed on scientific excellence and publishing within the subject area. Great importance will be given to qualities such as analytical and problem-solving abilities, motivation, collaboration skills, and the ability to work independently.
The candidate will first be assessed based on how well the eligibility requirements for the position are met. In this recruitment, the department will also consider, in addition to documented merits, the candidate who, after a comprehensive assessment, is judged to have the best prerequisites to carry out and develop the relevant tasks, collaborate with internal and external partners, contribute to the utilization of the university's research, and foster positive development within the department.
About us
The Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology (SBT) is part of the Faculty of Forest Sciences, has about 50 employees and is located in both Umeå and Uppsala. The department carries out high-quality research and under- and postgraduate education on a high international level and collaborates with society and industry to develop a bio-based economy where forest biomaterials are an essential resource.
The primary focus in Umeå lies on value chains in the bio-based industry, where different components of forest biomaterials are collected, characterized, separated, modified/processed, used and re-used cost-effectively for different purposes. In contrast, forest ecosystem services are managed sustainably. In Umeå, the division of Forest Operations is dedicated to the organization and implementation of forest management and processes for industrial raw materials supply, as well as applied methods and technology for these activities.
In Uppsala, the focus lies on wood science and technology, with research and education on wood materials from nano to macro levels, wood adhesives, and composites, as well as accredited testing of wood products and treatments for the market.
For more information about the department or division visit: Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Umeå
Form of employment:
Indefinite-term employment. 6 months probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
1/6, or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 13th of March 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
