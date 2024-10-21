Researcher in Bioinformatics and crop adaptation to climate change
Department of Plant Breeding
About the position
You will work within a NordForsk-funded project designed to generate practical insights into forthcoming climate dynamics across the Nordic and Baltic regions. The prime objective is to facilitate the adaptation of plant cultivars to the evolving climate conditions. Focusing on enhancing crop resilience in barley (representing cereals), red clover (representing forage crops), and potatoes (representing tuber crops). Led by The Norwegian Computing Center (NR), this project encompasses collaboration with partner institutions from Nordic research institutions and breeding organizations, alongside the Finnish Meteorological Institute.
Your responsibilities will encompass an array of tasks. These include the compilation and analysis of large volumes of genotypic and phenotypic data using advanced bioinformatic tools. Moreover, you will employ modelling techniques to predict the future yield potential of potatoes, barley, and red clover using regional climate projections of relevant growing season indicators.
Concurrently, your role may encompass guiding interns and students, and potential involvement in teaching. The position involves disseminating and publishing results for both public and scientific audiences on both national and international levels as well as in peer-reviewed journals.
Your profile
We are seeking a bioinformatician with skills in curating, managing, and integrating large-scale genotypic and phenotypic data from multiple public sources. The ideal candidate will have experience with cloud computing, data curation, workflow automation using tools like Snakemake, and the ability to implement scalable bioinformatics pipelines. Expertise in database management and integrating complex data for plant research is highly desirable.
You are eligible to apply for this position if you have obtained your doctorate and have a maximum of five years of post-graduate research experience related to plant breeding, genetics, bioinformatics or the like. Proficiency in programming languages R and Python and pipeline development of bioinformatic analysis tools is required.
You should be able to work as part of a team and individually, organise work efficiently and prioritize workload. Great emphasis will be placed on your personal qualities reflected in forms, such as curiosity, accuracy, cooperation, and ability to take initiative and work independently.
A good ability to communicate in spoken and written English is a requirement.
It is considered meritorious if you have knowledge and previous practical experience in plant breeding are meritorious.
A good ability to communicate in a Scandinavian language is also meritorious.
About us
The Department of Plant Breeding teaches and performs strategic and applied research on horticultural and agricultural crops with the aim of providing knowledge, tools and products for a bio-based economy, improved environment and human health. In the plant breeding division, we use a wide range of both conventional and modern breeding technologies, ranging from field experiments to evaluation of genetic diversity to genetic, omics, biotechnological, biochemical and physiological approaches.
For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/plant-breeding/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
