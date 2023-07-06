Researcher in applied ethics, animal, agrarian, food, veterinarian ethics
2023-07-06
Department of Animal Environment and Health
The Department: The department has about 70 employees, primarily in the city of Skara, which is located in Sweden's most agricultural animal-dense area, as well as in Uppsala and Gothenburg. Agronomists, ethologists, veterinarians, biologists, ethics as well as technical and administrative staff work here. The department is responsible for SLU Götala beef and lamb meat research, located just outside Skara.
Research: The department is responsible for both basic and applied research in the areas animal environment and health, ethology, animal welfare, animal ethics, meat science, ruminant nutrition, agricultural economics and animal production systems. The research is carried out in collaboration with i.e. the agricultural industry, authorities and other universities within regional, national and international networks.
Education: The department educates students at the bachelor and master levels at the programs of ethology and animal welfare, animals and sustainability, animal science as well as the veterinary program and the veterinary nursing program.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Duties:
The position consists of teaching and research in animal, agrarian, food and veterinarian ethics. Within some of these fields the teaching is currently carried out in Swedish and English (animal ethics), some in Swedish only (agrarian and veterinarian ethics) whereas food ethics is currently taught only in English. The competences of the position holder and the representative for the animal ethics subject shall together create a profile that matches the needs of the education in ethics in both Swedish and English. The distribution between teaching and research within the position can vary over time, with an annual distribution of 60/40 between teaching and research time. The subject representative is your closest colleague with whom you are responsible for the ethics education at the Faculty. The teaching is conducted within all programs at the Faculty, and occasionally also at other SLU Faculties. The teaching is primarily located to the Ultuna campus, Uppsala. You are responsible for planning, implementation and administration of teaching and examination within courses as well as supervision of essays at basic and advanced levels. You will have the roles both as course leader for specific courses and as participating teacher in courses led by colleagues. In addition, additional pedagogical and administrative work is envisaged for the development of the animal ethics subject at SLU.
Regarding research, as it is based on external funding, the position holder is expected to actively write research proposals and applications for research funds to cover own research time, and to conduct research in the fields of animal, agrarian, food and/or veterinarian ethics at an international scientific level. Further, participation in meetings at the department and university levels and actively contribute to maintaining our good working environment is expected.
Qualifications:
The service holder must have at least Fil. Dr. or Theol. Dr. in applied ethics, preferably animal ethics, and a higher educational level is a merit.
Documented competence in teaching animal ethics is required, and skills in animal agrarian, food and/or veterinarian ethics as demonstrated in peer reviewed international publications is a strong merit. Important merits are experiences in carrying the role as responsible ethicist in collaborative inter-disciplinary research, and documented capacity to attract research funds. Further, documented good pedagogical skills on both bachelor and advanced level is requested, and documented competence in administrative work will be highly valued. Acquaintance with animal husbandry and food production systems, including aqua culture, are meritorious.
We will attach great importance to personal qualities such as commitment, responsibility, responsiveness, independence and initiative as well as pedagogical and organizational skills. The teaching takes place in close collaboration with both the representative for the animal ethics subject and different course leaders and program managers, requiring capacity and willingness to collaborate within a given structure paired with interest in continuous development of teaching material and methods. It is required that you are fluent in English in speech and writing, and if relevant, are committed to learn Swedish within four years. The department will provide support with language training if needed.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Permanent employment. SLU uses probationary employment.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
1 of October or according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-08-14, please use the button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
