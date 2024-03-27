Researcher
2024-03-27
Department of Molecular Sciences
SLU has, as one of its strategic goals, the development of circular bio-based economics and efficient use of renewable raw materials. The Department of Molecular Sciences at SLU, where the employment is located, currently consists of approximately 110 employees and, together with two other Departments forms an inspiring research environment at BioCentrum in Uppsala with expertise in plant biology, mycology, plant pathology, microbiology, food science, computational genetics, chemistry and biotechnology. It provides a high quality infrastructure including plant cultivation facilities, advanced microscopy and molecular biology, X-ray and NMR. The Department contributes to the scientific community, trustee and the public with knowledge about chemical compounds and biological processes, as well as their importance to the society and its development. The department conducts research, teaching and environmental monitoring in the field of inorganic, physical and organic chemistry, biochemistry, natural product chemistry, food science and microbiology. For more information, visit us at https://www.slu.se/institutions/molekylara-vetenskaper/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
About the position
SLU is seeking a highly motivated researcher for a Formas grant "Early-career researchers" entitled Plant Protein Nanofibrils: The Eco-Friendly Food Stabilizer of the Future. The candidate will focus on how microstructures affect physical properties e.g. the feasibility of PNFs as natural stabilizers in food products concerning their physicochemical properties. Specific objectives include investigating the capability of PNFs as structuring agents in food processing, and assesing their potential for large-scale production and storage of food emulsions. Development towards a sustainable society requires new methods of producing materials and food. The position is located at the Department of Molecular Sciences, which generates and conveys important information about the composition and properties of food and biomaterials. The department is involved in teaching at Bachelor's as well as Master's levels. The courses range from food science and food technology to basic chemistry.
Your profile
Research and education focuses on the composition of biomaterials and food, following the product chain through processing and treatment of raw materials. The composition, quality and functionality of the product in relation to primary production and processing are of interest for an individual consumer. The microstructure is influenced by the physical, chemical and processing conditions.
In this work, the impact of the microstructure on quality characteristics such as texture, stability properties, etc. is an important part. An assignment involves extraction of protein in order to design new proteins. The applicant is expected to apply for research funding and develop his/her own externally funded research over time. The teaching duties will include lectures as well as other forms of teaching at courses mainly within food science, but other subjects are also possible depending on the applicant's competence profile.
Duties:
• A Doctoral degree Food Science, or related field is requiredt, not older than 5 years.
• The applicant should have a solid background in microstructure characterization of materials or foods, such as at different structure level using microscope, size exclusion cromatography (SEC) and high-performance anion exchange cromatography (HPAC-PAD).
• Proven skills in both oral and written scientific English are required.
• The candidate is expected to be able to teach and supervise student projects in microstructure and properties.
• The applicant needs to have a positive attitude to teaching and documented experience in teaching (in topics such as food technology, food chemistry and food physics, biopolymers, degradation/digestion) and/or course development is an advantage.
Meritorious:
• In addition, knowledge of mechanical and / or physical is meritorious.
• Scientific publications and granted applications are meritorious. Experiences of tutoring students are a merit. A track record in scientific publications, as well as success in research grant applications, will also be considered strong merits for this position.
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Permanent employment, researcher.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 12 April 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Specific attached documents: CV, complete publication list, doctoral degree certificate, copies of no more than five publications. A brief description (1-2 pages) of previous research, current research interests and other activities relevant to the service. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses of at least two reference persons.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-12
Professor
Maud Langton firstname.lastname@slu.se +4618671983
