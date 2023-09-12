Researcher - Methane and mercury turnover in wetlands
2023-09-12
Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment (www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences) is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The department has about 140 employees. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, as well as on aquatic ecotoxicology and environmental chemistry. The department is part of a Soil-Water-Environment cluster, a recently established competence centre for landscape-level processes that also includes the Departments of 'Soil and Environment' and 'Energy and Technology'. The breadth of expertise among the 300 members in combination with a well-equipped infrastructure creates a unique platform for high quality research as well as environmental monitoring and assessment.
Duties:
We are seeking a researcher to study microbial processes in aquatic ecosystems. The primary objective is to investigate microbiological principles regarding methane turnover and mercury methylation in wetlands, ponds and coastal sediments. The broader goal is to elucidate, comprehend, and predict the biogeochemistry and greenhouse gas dynamics of these environments. Additional tasks is to analyze microbial communities the core methanogenic microbiomes, as well as how they may relate to environmental variables.
Qualifications:
The successful candidate must have a PhD or equivalent degree in biology, bioengineering or related subjects, with strong merits in anaerobic microbiology and especially methanogen cultivation and broadly used molecular microbiology methods (DNA extraction, PCR, qPCR and metagenome sequencing. Experience of GC-MS analyses, bioinformatics and field work in wetlands will be considered as a merit as will skills in Linux and R. The candidate should be fluent in English and have a Swedish driving license (for field sampling). In addition to technical proficiency and competency, collaborative skills, and capacity to work in an organized and responsible ways will strengthen your application. Experience of supervision of students and coworkers is required. We place a great deal of importance on the personal qualities of a candidate for this position who is highly motivated and interested in pursuing academic research in this research field.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed term employment of 6 months with possibility of extension.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
As soon as possible.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-09-26, please use the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
