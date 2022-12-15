Researcher - Evolution, diversity and conservation of aquatic fungi
Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment (www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences) is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The department has some 130 employees. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, as well as on environmental chemistry and ecotoxicology. The department is part of a Soil-Water-Environment cluster, a competence centre for landscape-level processes that also includes the Departments of 'Soil and Environment' and 'Energy and Technology'. The breadth of expertise among the 300 members in combination with a well-equipped infrastructure creates a unique platform for high quality research as well as environmental monitoring and assessment.
Duties:
The broader tasks for the holder of this position will be to lead and conduct research on the evolution, ecology and biodiversity of aquatic fungi. In addition to developing new independent research track(s), this researcher will be responsible for leading a multinational team in a new research project focused on conservation of aquatic fungi and for continuing an ongoing study of multifunctionality in aquatic hyphomycete/endophytic fungi. This researcher will undertake and/or lead all aspects of this and related research from project development, field sampling, data analysis, interpretation and scientific publication of findings. Additional tasks include supervision of students and postdoctoral researchers, outreach and research communication as contributions to lab operations.
Qualifications:
Candidates must have a PhD in Plant Biology or Mycology with considerable expertise in the sampling, isolation, culturing, identification, and biology/ecology of aquatic hyphomycetes. Candidates must have demonstrated expertise (e.g. publications) and ability to obtain substantial funding for studies of aquatic hyphomycetes, ideally independent from previous supervisors. Candidates should also have expertise in phylogenomics of Ascomycetes. Experience with plant/Tetracladium hydroponic co-culture is a merit, as is demonstrated ability to apply and perform genomics and reduced-representation sequencing to study Ascomycete diversity and evolution. Candidates who have a demonstrated ability to use experimental evolution to study key questions in evolutionary biology are particularly welcome to apply. The working language in the group is English and proficiency in this language is a requirement.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Permanent employment. SLU uses probationary employment.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
2023-02-01 or according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2022-12-30, use the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life. Its principal sites are in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, but activities are also conducted at research stations, experimental parks and educational establishments throughout Sweden. We bring together people who have different perspectives, but they all have one and the same goal: to create the best conditions for a sustainable, thriving and better world.
