Research Specialist to the Division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing
2024-06-28
Chalmers University of Technology is recruiting a Research Specialist to strengthen our competence in microwave remote sensing measurements and systems. The position is a permanent position at the Division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing (GEO) at the Department of Space, Earth, and Environment.
Information about the division/the project
The Division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing conducts research, education, and utilization within a wide range of scientific and engineering disciplines, including ground-based, airborne and satellite measurements, as well as numerical modeling and data analysis. The division is responsible for a number of ground-based instruments, e.g. the BorealScat radar tower installation at the Svartberget research station in Västerbotten. The division is also currently investing in new drone-based instruments.
Job description
The research specialist will:
• Develop measurement methods and systems for microwave remote sensing (mainly radar) research
• Develop simulation, system control/monitoring and signal/data processing software
• Conduct field tests and system calibration/validation in relevant operating conditions
• Operate instruments and produce science products based on current (BorealScat radar tower) and future installations.
• Document results and write scientific papers
• Manage the division's computer servers
• Contribute to training and teaching in the use of methods and instruments
Contract terms
Permanent employment, full time. Preferable starting date 2024-09-21.
Qualifications
Mandatory:
• PhD in electrical engineering or equivalent
• Excellent English language skills (oral and writing)
• Operator-ID and drone license for "open category" registered in an EASA member state
• Experience using microwave measurements using laboratory signal generators and analyzers, vector network analyzers, and FPGA-based radio-frequency transceivers
• Experience in end-to-end microwave systems and electronics design
• Experience in digital signal processing and software development
• Programming skills in C/C++, Matlab, Python, VHDL/Verilog.
• Experience in computer management and support of Linux-based servers
Meritorious:
• Sound verbal and written communication skills in Swedish
• Experience from SCPI-based instrument remote control
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Name, 20240387 and be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
The personal letter should be 1-2 pages describing why you have applied for the position and how you think you can contribute to the position
Other documents (optional):
Copies of completed education, grades etc. Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form. We do not accept applications sent by email.
Application deadline: 2024-08-02
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Lars Ulander, SEE/GEO, lars.ulander@chalmers.se
, 031-7721843
Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position.
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
