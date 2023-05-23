Research specialist in translational immunology
A research specialist with deep knowledge within translational immunology and expertise in autoimmune diseases in children, is to be recruited under the leadership of Prof Faresjö. The initial task will be to set-up an immunological cell-laboratory and thereafter, to keep the laboratory up and running. The work also includes possibilities to develop new methodology and propose interesting research projects as well as an opportunity to collaborate with experts e g other research specialists within the Department of Life Sciences at Chalmers University of Technology.
As a research specialist focusing on translational immunology, you will be part of an inspirating atmosphere at the Department of Life Sciences. You should have good theoretical and methodological knowledge within the field of immunology, preferable in autoimmunity with focus on type 1 diabetes. Besides being an important player in building up and running an immunological cell-laboratory you will have the possibilities to develop new methodology and be involved in front-line research.
Project description
At the laboratory of Prof Maria Faresjö we work with translational immunology i.e., our research includes studies of immunological mechanisms and tools for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of autoimmune diseases especially in children with type 1 diabetes and/or celiac disease. We are working with ex vivo and in vitro models to study extra- and intracellular biomarkers relevant for these autoimmune diseases. A wide range of biomarkers to characterizes e.g., T- and B-cells and their respective subgroups including also regulatory immune cells (both Treg and Breg) as well as cytokines and chemokines are included in our panel of studied biomarkers. The techniques used are in the frontline of immunological methodology and we put a great effort to build up techniques useable for studying peripheral blood mononuclear cells in clinical cohorts. The methods used are e g flow cytometry and multiplex luminescence techniques which preferable can be used for studying also other immunological diseases in both children and adults.
Qualifications
Mandatory education, skills and experience:
Undergraduate education in biomedicine, molecular biology and/or cell biology and immunology.
PhD degree in medicine/experimental medicine with special expertise in immunology
Postdoc experience in both theoretical and methodological immunology.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Contract terms
Permanent position as research specialist (6 months probationary employment).
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230348 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-06-22
For questions, please contact:
Prof Maria Faresjö, Div of Systems & Synthetic Biology, maria.faresjo@chalmers.se
, 073-4483576
Prof Ivan Mijakovic, Div of Systems & Synthetic Biology, ivan.mijakovic@chalmers.se
HR-partner Jennie Strömstedt, Dept of Life Sciences, jennie.stromstedt@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez!
