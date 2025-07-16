Research Scientist-Synthetic chemistry in Oligonucleotide field
2025-07-16
Are you a passionate Scientist with expertise in synthetic chemistry and have a great interest in the development of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics? Do you wish to join a growing team where you will have the opportunity to further exploit our drug discovery platforms? If yes, we have just the position for you at AstraZeneca, Discovery Sciences in Gothenburg, Sweden!
We are currently recruiting a motivated Research Scientist to join our Oligonucleotide Chemistry team within the Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Department, part of the Discovery Sciences R&D organization at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden.
You will apply oligonucleotide synthetic chemistry knowledge to expand the use of oligonucleotides, and molecular conjugates thereof, to support Hit Finding and optimisation of oligos in multiple projects for the treatment of diseases across therapy areas within AstraZeneca. In doing so you demonstrate a passion for driving scientific questions, combined with strong working ethics and the ability to work well within teams aiming to drive drug discovery projects forward.
The Oligonucleotide Chemistry team is working in close collaboration with other Scientists in Discovery Sciences, Medicinal Chemistry, Pharmacology, DMPK, Safety and Pharmaceutical sciences with a focus on the goal to design and develop the oligonucleotide therapeutics of the future. We offer a highly rewarding scientific environment.
What you will do:
This is a lab-based oligo synthesis role with the aim to develop optimised oligonucleotides and oligo conjugates and thereby supporting the AstraZeneca pipeline. As a Research Scientist you will work alongside experienced chemists in the team to support project priorities.
In this position you will also propose experimental strategies and have the possibility to be creative in solving a wide range of oligonucleotide synthetic challenges including method optimization on the oligo synthesizers. You will plan, prioritize and perform own work and actively collaborate with the project team by driving problem solving using literature and own knowledge. You will support oligonucleotide projects by ensuring high scientific standards and quality of compounds to meet project objectives and build strong collaborative relationships within the team and in projects to ensure the smooth running of projects.
Essential requirements for the role:
*
MSc in Organic Chemistry and hands-on experience of oligo synthesis
*
Ability to design and execute oligo synthesis experiments independently
*
Detailed knowledge of synthetic chemistry relating to oligonucleotides including method optimization on oligo synthesizers and troubleshooting.
*
Knowledge of conjugating targeting moieties to different oligo-types
*
Design and synthesis knowledge within the oligonucleotide chemistry field, especially oligo synthesis, purification and analysis of oligo compounds by applying cutting-edge technologies and methodologies to support project progression according to agreed timelines.
*
Excellent English, both spoken and written
The successful candidate will demonstrate a passion for driving scientific questions from the lab and is a science-focused individual capable of receiving and analyzing data from multiple fields and input from more senior colleagues. You should also be able to work independently in the oligo lab and have a positive, result-oriented and problem-solving attitude. The final candidate should also have recognized organic synthesis expertise and experience and be able to apply analytical sciences, troubleshoot challenges and make a significant contribution to the practical delivery of project compounds and have an ability to operate effectively in a multi-disciplinary research environment. We also believe that you enjoy teamwork, have a collaborative nature and are an encouraging colleague to all.
Desirable requirements for the role:
*
Knowledge in the area of oligonucleotide therapeutics, design and data analysis is considered advantageous but not essential
Why AstraZeneca Gothenburg?
With more than 3, 000 employees from more than 70 different countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work. Here, the history and future of scientific breakthrough come together. We believe that the diversity of our people is crucial to bringing new discoveries to life. Thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment.
What's next?
Does this sound like your next challenge and a good workplace for you? Welcome to apply today!
