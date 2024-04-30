Research Scientist position - in vitro cellular profiling
Job description
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Research Scientist position - in vitro cellular profiling
We are looking for a passionate Research Scientist to join our Mechanistic and Structural Biology department within the Discovery Sciences organization in Gothenburg, Sweden. You will apply your proven cell biology expertise to in vitro cellular assays. Routine profiling will be combined with tailored mechanism of action studies in cellular models across a multitude of different drug discovery projects. You will build a detailed understanding of the impact of treatment by multiple drug modalities, including small molecules, PROTACS and therapeutic oligonucleotides.
You will demonstrate a passion for applied science, combined with a strong emphasis on team work. You will join a team whose remit is to support our drug discovery projects globally with early DMPK assessment, SAR profiling and detailed mechanism of action data. We offer a highly rewarding scientific environment with ample learning opportunities.
You will be strongly encouraged and supported to think creatively in our dynamic environment. Here, we are free from fear of failure, free to ask the right questions and make bold decisions.
Why AstraZeneca in Gothenburg?
You can ask anybody who has ever set foot here - our Gothenburg site has a vibrant culture that pulls you in! It is a mix of both local and international talent. We welcome the contribution of people from all backgrounds, beliefs and walks of life. So, what's next? If this sounds like your next challenge - please apply today! We look forward to your application!
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
What you will do:
This is a lab-based role focused on generating routine screening data and bespoke in vitro pharmacology studies in support of drug discovery projects. The work includes independent troubleshooting and timely reporting of data according to agreed timelines. All work is conducted in close dialog with project teams, specifically in support of the Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism as well as Respiratory & Immunology disease area organisations locally in Gothenburg.
Qualifications
MSc or PhD within a relevant scientific discipline or demonstrated relevant experience in the Life Science industry.
Proven track record of cellular biology techniques and pharmacology studies.
Compound profiling in a screening environment using microtiter plates and automation as well as experience in the design, development and validation of biological test assays for compound profiling.
Practical knowledge of high-resolution MS for targeted or global proteomics analysis and several technology platforms such as imaging, flow cytometry and LC-MS
Good knowledge of oral and written English is a requirement
Soft skills:
Excellent communication skills and an ability to operate effectively in a multi-disciplinary research environment.
Independent analysis and evaluation of complex data and delivery of data to agreed timelines.
First-rate decision-making skills, coupled with tenacity to see decisions through, even in situations of ambiguity.
