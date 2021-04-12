Research Scientist NGS/Transcriptomics - Oligonucleotides - Alten Sverige AB - Kemistjobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Alten Sverige AB

Alten Sverige AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg2021-04-12Are you an engaged scientist with molecular biology experience? Do you want to explore and develop the science of oligonucleotide treatment, and have a passion to drive scientific questions? Welcome to join us at AstraZeneca!We seek a highly motivated Research Scientist to join the NGS & Transcriptomics team within the Translational Genomics Department in our Discovery Sciences R&D organization in Gothenburg, Sweden. You will apply proven molecular biology expertise to the characterization and profiling of the effects of oligonucleotide treatment with in vitro biochemical and cellular assays.The NGS & Transcriptomics team's remit is the development and application of nucleic acid "omics" technologies and processes to generate smart data that will enrich our understanding of drug pharmacology, target mechanisms, model systems, patients and disease. We offer a highly exciting scientific environment with ample learning opportunities and an expectation to publish new findings.What you will do:This role is a scientific specialist in the NGS/Transcriptomics area - a hands-on lab-based role at the forefront of NGS /Transcriptomics technology with a focus on effective delivery, troubleshooting and putting ideas into action. In this role, you will apply high throughput methods and strategies to projects sought at identifying novel oligonucleotide based therapies.With your significant expertise within the molecular biology field you will actively be involved in the planning and execution of scientific projects centered around oligonucleotide therapy. You will apply cutting edge technologies and methodologies to establish a high efficiency qPCR oligonucleotide screening capability in the NGS & Transcriptomics team. As well as design and execute NGS experiments to explore the science of selected oligonucleotide; including - primary and secondary mechanistic impacts and off target effects.We also rely you to:Apply this HT-qPCR capability to the activity screening of oligonucleotide libraries to discover novel hits.Apply NGS technologies to identify on-target and off-target transcripts.Build strong collaborative relationships with the project investigators, key partners, project bioinformaticians and data scientists to ensure the smooth running of projects.Essential in the role:Candidates should have a Master degree.Hands on experience with a broad range of molecular biology methodologies (e.g. extraction and purification of nucleic acids from cells and tissues, PCR and RT-qPCR, electrophoresis of DNA and RNA molecules).Hands on experience with design and execution of high-throughput experiments.Prior experience with NGS technologies is considered as an advantage.This experience will cover all relevant aspects from hypothesis generation, through experimental design and execution, sample and library preparation, sequencing, data handling, post sequencing QC and trouble shooting.We also see that the successful candidate has great communication skills and an ability to operate effectively in a multi-disciplinary research environment. You are a person who demonstrate a passion for driving scientific questions, combined with strong team working ethics, to drug discovery projects.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidareanställning2021-04-12Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-21Alten Sverige AB5686432