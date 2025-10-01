Research Scientist Membrane Protein Sciences | AstraZeneca | Gothenburg
2025-10-01
Are you an enthusiastic scientist with skills in the field of membrane protein biology and have a passion to use your skills to contribute to the development of medicine to patients? Do you also want to join a place where our team work and collaborative atmosphere drives us forward? If yes, this might be the position for you!
Brief information about the assignment:
Location: Gothenburg (Mölndal)
Type of employment: Consultancy assignment, full time
Assignment duration: 2025-11-03 to 2026-11-02, with the possibility of extension
About the Role
Right now, we have an opportunity for a motivated Research Scientist to join the Membrane Protein Science Team at our vibrant AstraZeneca R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden, for a one year temporary position. In this role you'll play an important part in the Discovery Biology department within the Discovery Sciences organisation.
This is a laboratory-based research position where you will apply your skills and knowledge in protein purification and recombinant protein expression, your curiosity, combined with strong team working ethics to support our early drug discovery projects. You will join our team whose remit is to deliver impactful recombinant membrane protein reagents used to power hit-finding, lead-generation, all the way to clinical candidate validation.
Key responsibilities include:
•
Generating tailored membrane protein reagents to support projects in all phases of the discovery process.
•
Expression screening of constructs in eukaryotic hosts, large scale expression, and purification of recombinant membrane proteins to supply bioreagents to assay development, affinity screening and structure-based drug discovery.
•
Plan and conduct experimental strategies and generate.
•
Interpret and report scientific data autonomously or in collaboration with colleagues.
• Contribute to advance our capabilities in the production of recombinant membrane proteins used in early drug discovery.
About You
Qualifications:
Essential:
•
Master's in molecular biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry or a related field, and 2 years of relevant working experience.
• Expertise and proven knowledge of a wide range of methods and technologies applied to the expression, purification and characterization of membrane proteins.
•
Passion for experimental laboratory-based research.
We also see our new colleague as a person who thinks in an unexpected way, holds enthusiasm and curiosity towards scientific questions and learning new skills. You have great laboratory skills and the ability to make scientific judgements, as well as work in a goal-oriented way. We believe that you can work in an independent way, but you also enjoy teamwork and can communicate and collaborate in a global setting with cross-functional groups.
Desirable:
•
Experience in recombinant expression, purification, and pharmacology of GPCRs.
•
Good understanding of drug discovery and how to contribute with scientific expertise within own area of expertise to drive project progression.
• Expertise in cell culture for recombinant protein expression in eukaryotic cell types.
As One of Us
As an employed staffing consultant at Lernia, you will always receive a competitive salary, vacation benefits, pension contributions, insurance coverage, and be part of our collective agreement. We care about your well-being, which is why we offer all our consultants wellness allowances and access to occupational health services. During your employment, you will have a dedicated consultant manager responsible for your assignment, ensuring you thrive at your workplace while supporting and developing you in your professional role.
About Lernia
Lernia is one of Sweden's leading staffing and recruitment companies, with a presence across the country. Through our extensive network, we offer exciting jobs with attractive employers and brands, helping you develop your skills and career, both in the short and long term.
How to Apply
To apply for this position, click on the "Apply" link above and fill out the form. For any questions or inquiries, please contact recruiter Stella Teherani Jam at stella.teherani.jam@lernia.se
.
