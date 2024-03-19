Research Scientist - Mobile Robot Software
ABB AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2024-03-19
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Join ABB and work in a team dedicated to creating a future in which innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy.
ABB Corporate Research Center in Sweden is located in Västerås, about 100 kilometers west of Stockholm. Together with our colleagues in other R&D centers, we develop technologies for future products and services of ABB's core businesses.
You will be part of the Robotics team at ABB Corporate Research in Västerås, Sweden. As such, we ensure ABB's technology competitiveness now and in the future.
The Robotics team focuses on robot concepts/design, autonomous and intelligent robots, and robot applications in both industrial and service robot segments. Our research activities are usually formulated as technology pre-study and technology development projects. We work closely with ABB's robotics business to ensure our research will bring unique value to ABB's future business. At the same time, we collaborate closely with the academic world to bridge academic and industrial research. In this team, one of our historical highlights is creating and developing the dual-arm YuMi robot concept and mobile YuMi robot concepts.
This position reports to Robotics and Mechatronics Team Manager
Your responsibilities
You will be part of creating new technologies that are crucial for the factory of the future in discrete manufacturing. More specifically, the focus will be autonomous mobile robots research, involves sensor fusion, SLAM and navigation topics.
You are expected to have strong knowledge and experience in developing, deploying, and testing navigation prototypes for mobile robotic systems in unstructured and dynamic environments.
You will contribute to the software architecture design of our robotic platforms that will support ongoing and future research activities.
You have good problem-solving skills, you can define clear requirements, demonstrate ongoing efforts, and deliver functional proof of concepts.
You will foster and promote a culture of knowledge sharing, where insights and best practices are freely exchanged, thus enhancing and strengthening the collective competence of our team.
You are able to effectively work and collaborate in a multidisciplinary and international team; therefore, you must be proficient in English.
Your background
A M.Sc. or Ph.D. degree of education in the subjects of robotics, artificial intelligence, software engineering, or computer science.
Minimum 2 years of professional experience working in topics such as localization, mapping, sensor fusion, and navigation for mobile robots.
Experience in designing and developing large scale robotic systems.
Experience in C++, Python, and software engineering practices.
Experience in Linux (Ubuntu), ROS 2, build systems and software version control.
Experience with hardware and sensors such as LiDARs, 3D cameras, and IMUs.
Experience in computer vision and artificial intelligence is an advantage.
Experience in system administration and continuous integration is an advantage.
More about us
ABB Motion keeps the world turning - while saving energy every day. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to enable the low-carbon future for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services, our customers and partners achieve better performance, safety and reliability. We offer a combination of domain expertise and technology to deliver the optimum drive and motor solution for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Through our global presence, we are always close to serve our customers. Building on over 130 years of cumulative experience in electric powertrains, we learn and improve every day.
Recruiting Manager Liwei Qi, +46 730 21 23 09, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ulrika Kärnland, +46 724 61 21 62.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Harness the power of our diverse global network, as you continue to collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Welcome to apply the latest by 12th of April, 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Work model: LI hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.abb.com
Forskargränd 7 (visa karta
)
722 26 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Forskargränd 7 Jobbnummer
8550625