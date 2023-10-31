Research scientist - Industrial Communication & Edge Computing
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Corporate Research explore new technologies and solutions on behalf of our business areas. We work in a department which is dedicated to create innovative automation solutions to support ABB and our customers. As Research Scientist you have the opportunity to collaborate with all business areas of ABB. The research team focus is in Industrial Networks and Control and is part of the Automation Technologies department.
You will be working on the future architecture of ABB's software-based products, with a special focus on industrial communication as well as containerized SW applications and environments. We are looking for a person with the eagerness to transfer and apply world-class academic research into an industrial environment. You will work within a highly motivated, international team of researchers. We offer a family-friendly work environment with many diverse opportunities to grow your career.
Your responsibilities
Initiate, lead, and participate in challenging research projects on innovative wireless and wired connectivity solutions in conjunction with real-time edge compute applications, and work with international ABB business units, customers, and renowned academic institutes.
Gather requirements, develop innovative concepts, scout emerging technologies, design architectures, create models, validate concepts by prototypes with real business impact, and demonstrate them.
Disseminate your results in scientific publications, patent applications, and technical reports.
Build a network in the company and actively distribute your knowledge and expertise.
Following the best software development practices to ensure high quality deliverables.
Work in a cross discipline and international team, with active participation in all team's activities.
Your background
MSc in Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Communication Engineering or a related field.
Knowledge of Industrial Ethernet or Industrial wireless technologies (e.g. 5G, WiFi, OPC UA, TSN), as well as network management, network redundancy, and QoS.
Knowledge of real-time SW virtualization and containerization, multi-access edge computing, and mainstream cloud computing frameworks.
Hands-on prototyping skills including software (e.g. C, C++, C#, Python, Matlab), hardware (e.g. Raspberry Pi, Arduino) and operation of instruments.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
More about us
More information: Recruiting Manager Linus Thrybom, +46 730 80 99 06, will answer your questions. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist , +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40.
Please apply latest by the 20th of Novemer, 2023.
