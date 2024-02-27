Research Scientist - Distributed Real-Time Systems
2024-02-27
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You have a deep interest in distributed and networked real-time systems with a passion to see innovation being used to solve real industrial problems. You should have the ability to formulate and take an idea all the way to an industrial prototype implementation and be able to support ABB's Divisions in their product development and customer contacts. If you are ready to apply your technical skills in a challenging and fascinating environment and collaborate with ABB Divisions and partners worldwide, then join our team of highly motivated researchers to develop the foundations of future ABB automation solutions.
The team research focus is on Industrial Networks and Control and is part of the Automation Technologies department. Join us and work in a team that is dedicated to creating innovative automation solutions to support future digital technologies within ABB.
We offer a stimulating and flexible work environment with many diverse opportunities to grow your career.
Your responsibilities
Utilizing your skills and experience in distributed and networked real-time systems, you initiate, lead, and collaborate in challenging research projects and work with international ABB business units, customers, and renowned academic institutes.
Formulate project ideas and feasibility studies based on latest inputs from customer, universities, technology & market trends, and ABB business.
Generate prototypes of developed concepts with real business impact.
Disseminate your results in scientific publications, patent applications, and technical reports.
Build a network in the company and actively distribute your knowledge and expertise.
Following the best software development practices to ensure high quality deliverables.
Working and collaborating in a cross discipline and diverse team.
Sharing your experience and skills with other team members.
Your background
PhD in distributed real-time systems (or in a related field), or MSc with some experience.
Theoretical and practical knowledge in distributed real-time systems.
Knowledge of real-time operating systems, virtualization, and containerization.
Knowledge of Ethernet, IP, and their real-time extensions (e.g. TSN, and DetNet), as well time-synchronization protocols.
Knowledge of wireless communication technologies is an advantage.
Hands-on prototyping skills to design and implement solutions in embedded SW/HW systems as well in containerized SW environments.
Eagerness to learn, ideate and willingness to start on new topics in other domains such as autonomous systems and artificial intelligence.
Interest in sustainable energy and automation systems is valuable.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Linus Thrybom, +46 21 32 36 09 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist , +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40.
