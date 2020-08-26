Research Scientist - Advanced Process Control - ABB AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Västerås

ABB AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Västerås2020-08-26Take the next step in your career at ABB, working in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy.You are an expert in feedback control with a passion to see advanced theory being used to solve real industrial problems. You should have the ability to formulate and drive/take an idea all the way to an industrial prototype implementation and be able to support ABB's Divisions in their product development and customer contacts. If you are ready to apply your technical expertise in a challenging and fascinating environment and collaborate with ABB Divisions and partners worldwide, then join our team of highly motivated researchers to develop the foundations of future ABB digital automation solutions.We are currently looking for a temporary Research Scientist - Advanced Process Control to join our team. If you think this sounds like you, don 't hesitate to apply. You will work with innovative control solutions and future digital technologies. The position is a unique opportunity and openning to enhance your career.We are currently looking for a temporary Research Scientist - Advanced Process Control to join our team. If you think this sounds like you, don 't hesitate to apply. You will work with innovative control solutions and future digital technologies. The position is a unique opportunity and openning to enhance your career.Your responsibilitiesInitiate, lead, and participate in challenging research projects and work with international ABB divisions, customers, and renowned academic institutes with the use of your experience in mainly control related areas.Formulate project ideas and feasibility studies based on latest inputs from customer, universities, technology & market trends and ABB business.Generate prototypes of developed concepts with real business impact.Disseminate your results in scientific publications, patent applications, and technical reports.Build a network in the company and actively distribute your knowledge and expertise.Ensure high quality deliverables while following the best software development practices.Work in a cross discipline and international team, using Agile development methodology that requires active participation in all team's activities.Share your experience and skills with other team members.Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.Your backgroundPhD in automatic control or in a related field, or MSc with some years of work experience.Theoretical and practical knowledge in multivariable control, modelling and simulations of dynamical systems.Knowledge of MATLAB/Simulink, Modelica, Python.Knowledge in optimization and data sciences, is also appreciated.Proven track record in top scientific conferences and journals.Eagerness to learn and willingness to start on new topics in other domains such as autonomous systems and artificial intelligence.More about usBring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.Recruiting Manager Linus Thrybom, +46 21 32 36 09, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Hill, +4621-34 47 51, Unionen: Mikael Fallgren, +4621-32 96 84, Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4621-32 39 48. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Marcus Thunberg, +46 722 05 08 92.Welcome to apply the latest by September 23! Please note that selection is ongoing and the position may be filled before last day of application. Welcome with your application!2020-08-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-23ABB ABForskargränd 772226 Västerås5334471