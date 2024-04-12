Research & Development Scientist
2024-04-12
Are you passionate about creating a sustainable future and making sure that all our aquatic resources are used to their fullest potential?
Join our growing startup!
We are a company with sustainability at heart, which is what drives all our decisions. We have a unique technology for gently extracting valuable components from underutilized fish parts, which today can be as much as 70% of the fish(!). From these parts we can create a high-functionality, food-grade protein mince with great potential in various end products. We can also recover a stable omega-3-rich fish oil, and marine collagen.
We are now looking for a R&D Scientist who can help us in our pursuit of creating more food from less fish!
Overview of Responsibilities
The R&D Scientist will be responsible for two main areas; (1) Research and (2) Product. This is a broad role where you will have the opportunity to have a large personal impact on the development of the role and the business area within the company.
In the research area and in collaboration with university researchers, some of the tasks that the R&D Scientist will be responsible for are:
• Scouting for public funding opportunities and applying for these (in collaboration with other roles at the company)
• Leading research projects and handling reporting duties tied to the projects.
• Working together with the Commercial Manager to quickly handle customer feedback and technical questions
• Exploring the limits of our product and working on improving it
• Working together with the Technical Manager to improve our technology on pilot scale and industrial scale and solve problems beyond mechanical ones.
• Keeping up to date on the research field and report regularly to the management team, with an extra focus on closely related technology developments or new substituting technologies
• Attending science conferences and continuously working on furthering the knowledge and research in the company
• Working together with the rest of the team in the pilot facility when needed
In the product area, the R&D Scientist will be responsible for:
• The quality of our products and making sure that they are ready for customer contact
• Leading the work for implementing customer feedback into the product
• Managing and improving the product inventory of the company, adhering to the developed traceability system
Skills and Requirements
As the R&D Scientist, you should have:
• Proven, successful work experience in lab
• Strong scientific base, and proven successful work within food science, food processing, food microbiology, food chemistry or related field
• Proven, successful work in research projects on either an academic or industry level
• The ability to plan, execute, and evaluate experiments for process and product improvements on lab scale.
• Positive and forward-looking, sharing our passion for shaping a more sustainable seafood industry
• The ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment
• Comfortability in working with large responsibility areas and thrive in getting to shape the future of the role and business area
It is further meritorious to have:
• Experience from the food industry
• MSc or PhD in food-related sciences
Personal traits that are beneficial to have:
• Prestigelessness
• Good communication and team-playing skills
• Inclusiveness
• Thoroughness
What we offer
We offer you the opportunity to contribute to the future of sustainable seafood! The role will offer you a large degree of freedom and the chance to build and structure your own working days. In addition, we offer you a place in a fast-paced startup where you can influence the growth, tasks, culture, and everything in-between.
We offer:
• The chance to see your work implemented in a new category of sustainable seafood producing industries
• Continuous personal and professional development
• The opportunity to be part of building an international company from scratch
• A competitive salary with an equity package
• Flexible working hours and the possibility of working remotely
• A friendly and supportive working environment
• The chance to shape the future of the role and business area
How to Apply
If you share our vision for creating the sustainable seafood industry of tomorrow, join us at AquaFood!
Send your CV to Oliver.Ostensen@aquafood.se
. Looking forward to hearing from you!
If you feel like you may not fit the bill perfectly, we encourage you to apply anyway. We are more than our CVs, you might be exactly what we are looking for!
Women are particularly encouraged to apply.
Application deadline: 15/05/2024
