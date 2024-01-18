Research Leader (740062)
About this opportunity
The research area Hardware, Devices and Electromagnetic Fields is looking for a Research Leader for the section of Decision & Control.
The Decision & Control team applies methods from automatic control and robotics to cyber-physical systems such as connected robots, UAV's, autonomous vehicles or industrial process control systems. Within this domain, we explore future applications for Ericsson's networks, with the goal of learning about the network requirements, adding to the patent portfolio for connected devices and demonstrating thought leadership by publishing in leading scientific journals and conferences.
We work together with other teams within Ericsson Research, participate in external research projects and have a long tradition of collaborating with academic partners. The section has six employees and regularly hosts PhD and MSc interns.
The position is based at the Ericsson headquarters in Kista, where we have a robotics lab and outdoor 5G/6G testbeds.
What you will do
As Research Leader, you will contribute to driving the technical strategy of the team and serve as line manager for the employees. The role contains a phenomenal deal of creative freedom in defining research activities and goals for the team. You will work closely with the sister section Sensing & Perception within cyber-physical systems, as well as with the sections working on Internet of Things (IoT). You will also represent the team towards the various research programs in Ericsson Research and stakeholders within other functions at Ericsson, as well as externally towards academia and companies.
You will bring
MSc or PhD combined with experience from a relevant subject such as automatic control, robotics, optimization, machine learning or similar.
Strong leadership, mentoring and communication skills
Proficiency in English (both written and spoken)
First-hand experience in innovation and patent creation
Strong ability to formulate problems and solve them independently
Beneficial additional qualifications:
Experience of research in an industrial setting
A well-established network within academia and/or relevant industries
Experience from the telecom industry
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Primary location: Kista, Sweden
Recruiter: Karolina Grad, karolina.grad@ericsson.com
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
