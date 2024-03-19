Research Leader - Specialist Base station technology
2024-03-19
We seek a leading expert ready to drive the evolution of mobile network and base station technology into the timeframe of 5.5G and 6G.
Responsibilities
You will be responsible for researching next-generation architecture and designing wireless base stations.
Develop a new BTS concept to be the base for the family of next-generation base stations (macro and networks).
You will lead the BTS systemization work for all BTS-related functions from the antenna unit to the baseband. It will also include aspects of product practice and life cycle costs.
You will work with an experienced team of BTS system engineers based in Gothenburg.
The work will be done closely with a wireless research organization in Shanghai, China.
The role will require travelling both within Sweden and to wireless organizations in Shanghai.
Qualifications & experience
Experience working with systemization on the BTS system level, radio component design and antenna units.
Extensive knowledge of 5G networks, use cases and BTS architectures
Extensive expertise in Massive MIMO technology, antenna and spectrum
Knowledge about new frequency bands (i.e. 6-10GHZ and 27-29GHz) use cases and physical limitations
Knowledge about x-haul technology CPRI and eCPRI
Experience of working with "What is beyond Moores' law."
Experience in leading and guiding teams
Experience in reporting to executives
Recommended 10+ years of experience in the industry
Required skills/personal characteristics
High drive, energetic and attracted by the challenge of taking the BTS concept to the next level
High-developed skills in finding new innovative solutions and strategic visions and leading and driving activities.
Prior experience in international and multicultural work is preferred.
Fluency in English.
Enjoy working in multicultural and international organizations
Compensation
As the role will be one of the leading roles within the BTS development, it will come with a high compensation package.
